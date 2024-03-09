F1 Reserve Drivers 2024: Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson and Others Who Are on Standby for All 10 Formula 1 Teams

Along with two lead drivers, all F1 teams must ensure that they have capable reserves, who can take charge when called upon. The number of reserve drivers a team has usually varies. Some opt for one reserve, whereas some have multiple within their ranks.

Coming into 2024, the teams were loaded with reserve drivers. This is because no rookies got their shot, and no new seats opened up. Whoever impressed the team last year or over the course of the last few years, got called up a reserve driver. They come in handy in case any lead driver gets injured, sick, or is unable to take part in a particular race. We saw this very recently, when Carlos Sainz’s appendicitis surgery gave way for Ferrari reserve Ollie Bearman’s F1 debut.

Among the reserve drivers who are waiting for their breakthrough, there are multiple F2 champions, F3 champions, and winners of other junior racing categories. Given below is a list of all drivers serving the role of reserve drivers in the current season:

Team & Reserve Driver(s)

Red Bull

– Liam Lawson.

Mercedes

– Mick Schumacher, Frederik Vesti.

Ferrari

– Oliver Bearman, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Robert Shwartzman.

Aston Martin

– Felipe Drugovich.

McLaren

– Ryo Hirakawa and Pato O’Ward.

Alpine

– Jack Doohan.

Visa CashApp RB

– Liam Lawson.

Stake F1 Team

– Theo Pourchaire, Zane Maloney.

Williams

– Does not employ.

Haas

– Pietro Fittipaldi and Oliver Bearman.

Red Bull and Visa CashApp RB being sister teams bank on the same reserve driver throughout the season. Haas, being a customer team of Ferrari relies on Ferrari’s Academy Driver. Bearman is an example. Williams follows a similar practice to Haas, as they bank on the young driver pool from Mercedes. The British team does not have reserve drivers of their own.

Given below are some facts about every F1 reserve driver for this season:

Liam Lawson:

Hailing from New Zealand, Liam Lawson has experience of racing in the Super Formula Championship, Formula 2 Championship, DTM, Formula 3 Championship, Toyota Racing Series, Euroformula Open Championship, F3 Asian Championship and ADAC Formula 4 to name some. His experiences came in handy when AlphaTauri brought him in to replace an injured Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. He impressed too, giving seasoned F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda a run for his money.

Mick Schumacher:

Mick Schumacher is a former F1 driver who was with Haas for two whole seasons. He raced with the American team for 2021 and 2022, until Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner sacked him. Following this, Toto Wolff gave him an opportunity at Mercedes, and he fulfilled his duties in a reserve and developmental role. In 2024, Schumacher will compete in the World Endurance Championship.

Frederik Vesti:

Frederik Vesti took part in the Formula 2 Championship, Formula 3 Championship, FR European Championship, Formula 3 European Championship, Italian F4 Championship, and ADAC Formula 4 racing categories. His ample experience makes him a serious contender for the Mercedes seat in 2025, when Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari.

Antonio Giovinazzi:

Antonio Giovinazzi drove for Alfa Romeo and Sauber in F1, competing in 62 races and scoring 21points. Apart from this, he also has experience of racing in Le Mans, and the World Endurance Championship. His last race coincided with F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen’s at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, when both he and the Finn bid adieu to Alfa Romeo.

Robert Shwartzman:

Robert Shwartzman has been a part of the Ferrari fraternity for a very long time. Apart from his reserve driver role for the Maranello-based outfit, he is also taking part in the World Endurance Championship this season for AF Corse. He previously competed in the 2023 GT World Challenge European Endurance Cup and F2 Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Felipe Drugovich:

Felipe Drugovich won the MRF Challenge in 2017-18, the Euroformula Open Championship in 2018, and the F2 Championship in 2022. The Brazilian driver has been an Aston Martin reserve since 2023, and has the experience of driving their F1 car, as seen in the various tests he took part in.

Ryo Hirakawa:

Ryo Hirakawa is yet another driver who is competing in the World Endurance Championship apart in addition his reserve driver duty. The 30-year-old Japanese driver has won Championship titles such as WEC, Super GT, Japanese F3, and Porsche Carrera Cup Japan.

Pato O’Ward:

Pato O’Ward is a 24-year-old Mexican racing driver. He competes full-time in the IndyCar Series for Arrow McLaren. He won the 2017 WTSC PC and 2018 Indy Lights Championship. Ahead of Oscar Piastri’s appointment, there was significant talk about O’Ward landing an F1 seat with McLaren.

Jack Doohan:

Jack Doohan is a 21-year-old Australian racing driver. He previously competed in F2 for Invicta Virtuosi Racing where he finished in P3. In F3, he finished as the runner-up. Apart from F2 and F3, he took part in the Asian F3 championship, the Italian F4championship, MRF Challenge etc.

Theo Pourchaire:

Theo Pourchaire is the defending F2 champion, winning the title in 2023. The 20-year-old French driver won the championship with ART Grand Prix. Apart from F2, Pourchaire also won the ADAC F4 and French F4 Junior Championship.

Zane Maloney:

Zane Maloney is a 20-year-old racing driver from Barbados. He is currently competing in F2 for Rodin Motorsport. Maloney was the recipient the 2022 FIA Rookie of the Year award and won the 2019 British F4 Championship.

Pietro Fittipaldi:

Pietro Fittipaldi, is two time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi’s grandson. He has been a part of the Haas set up for a long time, and even took part in two races for the team in 2020, when Romain Grosjean was out injured. Apart from his reserve driver duty, he competes in the IndyCar Series for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.