Potential Audi Candidate Speaks Out on “Unfair” Kimi Antonelli, Franco Colapinto Opportunities

The 2024 F1 season was the first in history to witness no driver changes at any team from the previous year. Thus, many worried about the future of newer drivers like Liam Lawson and Felipe Drugovich. However, the silly season aided in making drastic changes with multiple young drivers announced for 2025. Amid this, Theo Pourchaire — who is currently on Audi’s radar — has come out to express the injustice done to him.

In an exclusive with Motorsport.com, Pourchaire said, “From the outside, sure, if you’re in my position, it seems unfair, just as I think it’s unfair for [Felipe] Drugovich, for example, who won the title, and… you know that’s how it is. It’s the world of F1.” He added, “I’m happy to be back here in the paddock (at Monza). I really hope to get my chance one day. I’m ready to give it my all.”

Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, and Jack Doohan will all be making their full-time F1 debut next year. Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto has been given the opportunity by Williams this year itself as a stand-in driver, whereas Liam Lawson is reportedly in talks for the VCARB seat.

Fantastico! Kimi Antonelli will make his @F1 debut for the Team in 2025 ❤️ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2024

However, looking closely, neither Bearman nor Antonelli did much in the F2 series. Still, Haas and Mercedes have offered them 2025 seats by trusting in their talent and potential.

Even Colapinto hasn’t been anywhere as good as the likes of Drugovich and Pourchaire, the former F2 champions. However, the Argentine’s case has been peculiar with Logan Sargeant’s sudden sacking by Williams.

Nonetheless, there is hope for Pourchaire as he’s reported to be in the running for the Audi seat. Mattia Binotto recently suggested that the 2023 F2 champion and Gabriel Bortoleto are being monitored by the Sauber/Audi team. However, there’s more competition than expected.

Pourchaire to face tough competition for the Audi seat

Many drivers have been linked to the 2025 Sauber seat with the impending Audi takeover. Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed long ago, as the team wanted a German driver. For the other seat, Carlos Sainz was the preferred choice, but the Spaniard went ahead with Williams.

The current Sauber drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are still believed to be in the running for the second seat. Along with Pourchaire and Bortoleto, even Lawson has been amongst the rumored candidates list for the Hinwil-based outfit.

Sauber/Audi is also believed to have contacted two German drivers, to possibly make it an all-German lineup for the team. Sebastian Vettel’s name has recently popped up with Mick Schumacher being linked for a while now.

While Vettel was a popular name in contention when Audi announced its 2026 entry during his farewell F1 season, the four-time champion has stated time and again that he may not want to return to the sport.