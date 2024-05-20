F1 Security Drags Reporter Away From Max Verstappen Mid-Interview in Imola

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen was the favorite to win the 2024 Emilia-Romagna GP. But, with Red Bull not being at its dominant best, Verstappen had to take a different approach. As such, the media wanted to get a piece of the Dutchman’s mind, but one particular reporter crossed the line – quite literally – according to an F1 security official.

As seen in a video clip, while heading to a track, Verstappen appeared to be giving an interview to a reporter. Seconds later, an official stops and drags him away from the 26-year-old, who looked surprised for a brief moment.

At the same time, there was another reporter on the track. “Max, can I have a quick word?”, she asked while the other reporter was dragged away.

The former let out a nervous laugh herself when that happened, but the fact that she could be on the track suggests that she has the necessary clearances.

Verstappen, unfazed, answered all the questions like he always does – on the track. He led the race from the get-go, never really showing any sign of losing control. Towards the end of the Grand Prix, McLaren’s Lando Norris put up a fight. But by then, it was too late.

Lando Norris is close to toppling Max Verstappen, again

Verstappen was in the lead for the majority of the race in Imola, but towards his final stint, he was having trouble with turning the RB20 on certain corners. Lando Norris, who had just won his maiden F1 Grand Prix (in Miami) in the previous round, smelled blood.

The McLaren driver pushed to his hardest and came within 0.7 seconds of Verstappen. Unfortunately, his tires gave out at the very end and he couldn’t close the gap any further. Verstappen emerged victorious, barely. And he will be wary of the coming races.

YES! Had to work hard for it, but super happy to win here today! Grazie Imola pic.twitter.com/5xZprqoKOS — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 19, 2024

Both McLaren and Ferrari have made big strides off late. The upgrades brought in by both have helped them catch up to Red Bull, who are certainly not as dominant as they were in 2023.

The next round of the season sees the drivers and teams travel to Monaco to cap off the doubleheader. With qualifying being the most important session of the weekend in the Principality, teams will be looking to prioritize the same.