F1 Team Principal Triggers Twitter War Between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton Fans Without Really Saying Anything

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on winning a record eighth driver’s world title after losing the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi to eventual champion Max Verstappen. Williams’ head James Vowles triggered the two sides with the recent comments he made on the YouTube podcast, ‘High Performance‘. Speaking about winning a world championship, Vowles mentioned an unsportsmanlike win often ends up leaving the beneficiary with regrets.

“You can win the championship, but if you’ve done so in a way that isn’t fair and sportsman-like, you will have regrets for the rest of your life. You have a championship to your name. But it will be sullied. It’ll be muddied. It won’t be pure“, explained Vowles.

Fans on the internet took immediate note of the statement and drew parallels with the Abu Dhabi 2021 incident. Both Verstappen and Hamilton fans went head-to-head on X (formerly Twitter) and shared their perspectives on the statement.

The Max Verstappen side shares its views

A couple of Max Verstappen fans called out Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 Silverstone GP crash between the two.

Meanwhile, one fan called James Vowles out for his inability to win championships.

Another user called attention to various incidents that preceded the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. They recalled the 1994 Michael Schumacher incident, amongst others. Also in the mix was the 1990 Suzuka incident, involving Ayrton Senna. The 2008 season that saw Felipe Massa miss out on the world championship was also up for debate.

The Lewis Hamilton fans have their say on the matter

Lewis Hamilton fans then replied to their rival base. The 39-year-old’s supporters posed a united front by using the same base for their arguments.

Almost three years since the event, the memory is still fresh in the hearts of every F1 fan. While there might never be a definitive answer to the issue, the on-track competition that arises due to the issue shall remain a spectacle for the fans.

With Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, his rivalry with Verstappen could see a new chapter. Ferrari could be the next big rival to Red Bull, having been the only team to beat the Milton Keynes outfit in 2023.