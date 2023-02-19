Most F1 Championships: Which Drivers Have the Most World Titles?

The first-ever Formula 1 race was held in 1950 with the first Grand Prix of the championship being held at the Silverstone Circuit.

Ever since then, the sport has been pushing the teams and drivers to get the best out of themselves and become the champions of the world and some have successfully achieved to do so.

There are some historic teams that have dominated the sport ever since its inauguration such as Ferrari, McLaren and Williams. They have broken multiple records consistently and set new ones with invariably fast cars and the fastest drivers.

Every season the teams battle for a constructors championship while the drivers in the cockpit strive to get the best out of themselves by pushing the cars to the limit and making their own records.

To make this game harder, fairer and in accordance with the demands of the world, the governing body of the sport, the FIA even changes regulations for engines from time to time.

Whoever cracks open a solution for those new technical regulations wins the race, championships and everything in it to top the grid.

In recent times, this honour was held by Mercedes as Formula 1 had entered the turbo-hybrid era and the engineers of the Silver Arrows knew exactly what to do with it and ended up designing the fastest car for eight seasons in a row.

As much as F1 is about fast cars and engineering that goes behind the challengers, it is also about the talents of the drivers. But what is the number of championships that the drivers have?

Most F1 drivers’ championships

From 1950 to date, the highest number of championship titles held by a single driver is seven and there are only two drivers in the history of Formula 1 to have achieved that feat.

Seven world championship titles

Michael Schumacher was the first one to have broken the championship title record of 5 titles set by Juan Manuel Fangio in the 50s.

The German legend broke the record in the early 2000s when he scored 5 back to back titles with Ferrari and went on to become one of the greatest F1 drivers.

Then in 2007, Hamilton made his debut in the sport and had all eyes on him. The Briton went on to score his first title in 2008 and then dominated the sport from 2014 onwards.

In the 2020 season, Hamilton equalled the record set by Schumacher by claiming his 7th title. Although, that’s not the end of the Mercedes star’s career, as he is still looking to grab his 8th title which will be record-breaking.

Five world championship titles

There is only one driver to have achieved that feat and that is Juan Manuel Fangio. He used to be the oldest driver in several Grand Prix that he participated in as he had started his career in the late 30s.

The Argentinian racer won his first-ever title in 1951 driving an Alfa Romeo and went on with the rest of his 4 championship titles with Maserati, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Driver Championship Season Team Juan Manuel Fangio 1951 Alfa Romeo Juan Manuel Fangio 1954 Maserati/ Mercedes Juan Manuel Fangio 1955 Mercedes Juan Manuel Fangio 1956 Ferrari Juan Manuel Fangio 1957 Maserati

Four world championship titles

In the entire history of F1, only two drivers have won four championship titles or let’s say came close to equalling Fangio’s record.

At first, Alain Prost won the title in the late 80s while battling against his archnemesis Ayrton Senna. The rivalry between Prost and Senna is considered one of the most frivolous rivalries in F1 history.

Fans have even drawn parallels between the Senna-Prost rivalry and Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry that was prevalent during the 2014 to 2016 season.

The other driver to have achieved those many titles is Sebastian Vettel. The German driver dominated the early 2010s with the Red Bull F1 team by scoring 4 consecutive titles.

Driver Championship Season Constructors Alain Prost 1985 McLaren Alain Prost 1986 McLaren Alain Prost 1989 McLaren Alain Prost 1993 Williams Sebastian Vettel 2010 Red Bull Sebastian Vettel 2011 Red Bull Sebastian Vettel 2012 Red Bull Sebastian Vettel 2013 Red Bull

Three world championship titles

There have been 5 drivers in total who have scored at least 3 titles in their Formula 1 careers. One of the biggest names in that list is the Brazillian legend, Ayrton Senna.

Senna passed away in a tragic accident at the San Marino GP in 1994. Many believe that had he not met his tragic fate the 3-time champion would have won the 1994 season and might have even become a hurdle in Schumacher’s way to championship titles.

Another huge name on the list is Niki Lauda. He is known for his rivalry with the popular British driver of the 70s James Hunt. In his fight for the championship against Hunt, Lauda prevailed twice.

Nelson Piquet is one of the other huge names. He recently came under the spotlight after he made racial and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton.

He is also known to be the father of Kelly Piquet, the current girlfriend of 2-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Driver Championship Season Constructors Jack Brabham 1959 Cooper Jack Brabham 1960 Cooper Jack Brabham 1966 Brabham Jackie Stewart 1969 Matra Jackie Stewart 1971 Tyrell Jackie Stewart 1973 Tyrell Niki Lauda 1975 Ferrari Niki Lauda 1977 Ferrari Niki Lauda 1984 McLaren Nelson Piquet 1981 Parmalat Nelson Piquet 1983 Fila Nelson Piquet 1987 Williams Ayrton Senna 1988 McLaren Ayrton Senna 1990 McLaren Ayrton Senna 1991 McLaren

Two world championship titles

There have been a total of seven drivers who have at least two championship titles in their Formula 1 racing career.

Interestingly, two of those drivers are still active in the sport namely, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Alonso who is set to race with the Aston Martin F1 team in the 2023 season hopes to clinch more titles at the age of 41 year old. He scored his two consecutive titles in the 2005 and 2006 seasons with Renault.

Verstappen, meanwhile, clinched his first title in the 2021 season in a controversial finale that led to many criticisms. He succeeded in defeating Hamilton and ending his years of dominance in the sport.

In 2022, he beat Ferrari Charles Leclerc to the championship title as the Scuderia could not manage to get the best out of their cars and strategies.

Driver Championship Season Constructors Alberto Ascari 1952 Ferrari Alberto Ascari 1953 Ferrari Graham Hill 1962 BRM Graham Hill 1968 Lotus Jim Clark 1963 Lotus Jim Clark 1965 Lotus Emerson Fittipaldi 1972 Lotus Emerson Fittipaldi 1974 McLaren Mika Hakkinen 1998 McLaren Mika Hakkinen 1999 McLaren Fernando Alonso 2005 Renault Fernando Alonso 2006 Renault Max Verstappen 2021 Red Bull Max Verstappen 2022 Red Bull

One world championship title

There are seventeen drivers who have won at least one championship title in their career. One of them is the driver who won the championship title in the inaugural championship season of Formula 1 in 1950, Giuseppe Farina.

Driver Championship Season Constructors Giuseppe Farina 1950 Alfa Romeo Mike Hawthorn 1958 Ferrari Phil Hill 1961 Ferrari John Surtees 1964 Ferrari Denny Hulme 1967 Brabham Jochen Rindt 1970 Lotus James Hunt 1976 McLaren Mario Andretti 1978 Lotus Jody Scheckter 1979 Ferrari Alan Jones 1980 Williams Keke Rosberg 1982 Williams Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams Damon Hill 1996 Williams Jacques Villeneuve 1997 Williams Kimi Raikkonen 2007 Ferrari Jenson Button 2009 Brawn GP Nico Rosberg 2016 Mercedes

