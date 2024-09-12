F1 Twitter Roasts Oscar Piastri Over Deleted Picture as McLaren Star Chose a Wrong Date to Upload It

Spending some time away from the F1 tracks amid a weekend break, Oscar Piastri took on the challenge of familiarizing himself with a new cockpit. The McLaren driver took to X to post a photo of himself in the pilot’s seat of an airplane.

The 23-year-old captioned the photo, “A few more buttons than I’m used to,” while showing the full view in front of him. However, the Aussie driver soon realized something worrisome, compelling him to delete the photo promptly.

Notably, the issue here was the date of the post. It was the 23rd anniversary of the tragic 9/11 incident, which Piastri forgot about. While he was quick to delete the photo, Piastri wasn’t quicker than the internet.

Fans took screenshots of the post and stormed to X to react to the ‘blunder’ by the Aussie. The ‘trolling’ was instantaneous and brutal, with fans letting their creative juices flow.

i’m so sorry but oscar piastri posting this on today out of all days has to been one of the funniest things i’ve witnessed on this app all year pic.twitter.com/IuHYrhd8Bg — alex⁶³ (@bigsuitfilms) September 11, 2024

OSCAR PIASTRI THEY COULD NEVER MAKE ME HATE YOU pic.twitter.com/8pNZSmhFoU — -; . ryu !? ❞ (@ryudumbass) September 11, 2024

joe biden said “i’m doing 9/11 tomorrow” and oscar piastri said no I’M doing it pic.twitter.com/iRO2OJ5vhQ — abby rowley (@arowls3381) September 11, 2024

oscar piastri after realising it’s 9/11 pic.twitter.com/JA48KfUXU8 — emi (@maraneIlo) September 11, 2024

Safe to say, the #81 driver would have learned his lesson and will now solely focus on the job at hand. Following a relatively underwhelming outing in Monza, McLaren would be hoping to return to winning ways and continue their push for the championship

With Zak Brown confirming they will be putting the Papaya Rules on hold to prioritize Lando Norris, Piastri will have a major responsibility riding on his shoulders. The Aussie driver now needs to help out his teammate, whichever way he can, to ensure Norris still has a fighting chance for the drivers’ title.