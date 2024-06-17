F1 Win Debatable Right Now, Pierre Gasly Dreams Of Victory Elsewhere

Pierre Gasly is currently driving for Alpine, a team that is struggling to get into the points consistently, let alone fight for wins. As a result, the Frenchman is keen on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he believes he has a better chance of winning.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an iconic racing event, considered to be a crown jewel in the world of motorsports. Gasly acknowledges that aspiring racers always grow up dreaming of winning the coveted trophy.

Speaking to Eurosport (quoted by RacingNews365), Gasly said:

“I lived in Le Mans for five years. I studied here and I am close to this city and this circuit. It will certainly be a dream to one day win Le Mans. Right now I’m completely focused on Formula 1“.

On the other hand, Gasly isn’t a stranger to the top step of the podium in F1. He has won just one race, which came at the 2020 Italian GP when he was driving for AlphaTauri (now V-CARB). However, since then, he hasn’t gotten an opportunity to repeat his feat.

This could be why Gasly has an eye out for other disciplines, including Le Mans. However, considering the latter’s fabled legacy, Gasly isn’t the only F1 driver who hopes to compete in and win this event.

Charles Leclerc expresses Le Mans dream

Charles Leclerc, who drives for Ferrari, has now witnessed the Italian side win the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice. The car by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen stood tall last Sunday to make it two wins in two years for the Maranello-based outfit.

After watching the race, Leclerc had a message for Fuoco. “Very happy for you. You deserve it all. You’re great. Your dad will be very happy from up there“.

24 Hours later, Le Mans has chosen Ferrari. The No.50 @FerrariHypercar is the winner of the 92nd edition of the world’s biggest race.#WEC #LeMans24 @24hoursoflemans pic.twitter.com/CnbYg6U7eA — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) June 16, 2024

The 26-year-old’s prompt congratulatory message for Fuoco suggests that he was keeping close tabs on the proceedings in Le Mans. Ahead of the 2024 race, he also answered questions regarding his goal of driving there one day. There is just one thing that stands in his way – a busy F1 schedule.