mobile app bar

F1’s LVMH Partnership Surpasses Red Bull’s Oracle Deal by $50 Million to Top Sponsorship List

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1’s LVMH Partnership Surpasses Red Bull’s Oracle Deal by $50 Million to Top Sponsorship List

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / Russian Look

F1 is set to partner with Louis Vuitton (LVMH) from 2025 onwards. However, neither F1 nor LVMH themselves have confirmed the value of their sponsorship deal. Per F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, most major publications have speculated that the French fashion brand will be paying F1 around $100 to $150 million, which could be higher than Red Bull’s Oracle title sponsorship.

Illman highlighted this on his latest YouTube video about LVMH’s tie-up with F1. He mentioned how LVMH had a turnover of $94.5 billion (€86.2 billion) in 2023. Thus, he said, “When it comes to spending $100 to $150 million a year on a sports sponsorship, it’s not a big a deal compared to [their] turnover.”

Illman mentioned how Oracle pays Red Bull around $100 million per year. Meanwhile, Ferrari recently signed a title sponsorship deal with Hewlett-Packard (HP) at $90 million per year. So, LVMH’s reported sponsorship amount surpasses both these deals by around $50 million.

Now, this deal means F1 will end its 12-year association with Rolex as its official time partner. With LVMH coming in 2025, TAG Heuer (whom they own) might take over the time-keeping duties next season.

Besides this, LVMH will have plenty of visibility and signage at all F1 races like Rolex has now. Even sponsorships for certain races like the Australian GP and the Belgian GP will change. Illman stated that TAG Heuer will most likely become the title sponsor of these two races in 2025.

What else will the LVMH sponsorship impact in F1?

The French company has several champagne brands under its umbrella and this could be one of the aspects they would like to capitalize upon by being F1’s official champagne provider. Currently, F1 has the Ferrari Trento champagne for the podium finishers at all races.

LVMH may replace it with one of its champagne brands like Moet & Chandon, Ruinart, and Armand de Brignac. Illman also mentioned that they could also target selling champagnes in F1’s official hospitality sections such as the Paddock Club.

He stated how more than 60,000 bottles of bubbly champagne can be sold in these corporate hospitality and guest hospitality sections. So, this is a big revenue and brand visibility opportunity for LVMH.

The Aussie also predicted that LVMH will naturally look to have fashion collaborations and push F1 and all the teams to use its merchandise and clothing. Being one of the fashion powerhouses, they will threaten the individual team clothing partner brands such as Hugo Boss (RB and Aston Martin’s sponsor) and Tommy Hilfiger (Mercedes’ sponsor).

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these