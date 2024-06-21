F1’s Nefarious Mastermind Flavio Briatore Returns to the Paddock To Fix Alpine’s Mess

Flavio Briatore’s return to F1 is now official. The former boss, who was once in charge of Renault, joins the Enstone-based outfit – now known as Alpine – to get them out of the hole they find themselves in.

Briatore has been a regular sight in the F1 paddock because he manages long-time close friend Fernando Alonso. Now, he will take up the responsibility of being the Executive Advisor for Alpine, a team in disarray.

With key figures leaving, drivers fighting internally and a car that keeps them out of the points in almost all races, the French team needed a calm figure who is experienced enough to steady the ship. Briatore certainly has the experience. But, his reputation could make certain figures within the realm wary.

BWT Alpine F1 Team announces Flavio Briatore as Executive Advisor BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula One Division. pic.twitter.com/KAdNVkQBPP — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 21, 2024

Briatore was the instigator of the Crashgate incident which rocked F1 in 2008. He instructed his driver to crash on purpose, which eventually led to Alonso’s win at the Singapore GP. It led to him getting a ban from all F1-related activities – which was lifted just a few months later.

Veteran journalist Joe Saward also warned Alpine against signing Briatore, while it was just a rumor. He compared it to putting one’s “head into the mouth of a lion.”

Briatore was also accused of fielding illegal cars (while at Benetton), and committing financial fraud away from F1. At the same time, he took Renault to two back-to-back world championship victories (2005 and 2006), which suggests that he knows what it takes to be successful.

A repeat of the past with Flavio Briatore at Alpine?

Fans couldn’t help but wonder if Briatore will conjure up something special with Alpine once again. Some see it on a positive note, others not so much. “Singapore 2024, we will be there,” someone wrote, predicting a repeat of the Crashgate scandal this year.

Singapore 2024 we will be there — Cam (@caameronx) June 21, 2024

Others highlight the desperation within the Alpine camp. “Clutching straws,” another fan explained, while suggesting that the French team is doing whatever they can to find some respite.

This is how lost they are! — Hugo Marques (@Hugomarqus) June 21, 2024

On a more serious note, a huge portion of the fanbase thinks that Briatore did a lot of damage to F1’s reputation. And having him back frolicking around the paddock is not a good look for the sport.

This is how lost they are! — Hugo Marques (@Hugomarqus) June 21, 2024

Whether Briatore’s appointment makes Alpine better or not, remains to be seen. However, he is widely expected to create waves with his presence in F1.