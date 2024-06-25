Fan Chronicles How Lewis Hamilton Single-Handedly Won Over His Haters and Transformed F1

It’s no secret Lewis Hamilton is one of the most different and unique drivers F1 has ever seen. However, when he initially joined the sport, before his racing talents were evident, these adjectives often had a negative connotation.

The seven-time World Champion was widely disliked by many in the F1 community and the hate translated to racism as well which was on full display at the 2008 Spanish GP. Now visiting Spain 16 years later, journalist Julianne Cerasoli explains how Hamilton has become one of the most loved figures in Barcelona.

Cerasoli has been traveling to the country’s Grand Prix since 2008. That year, a group of fans painted themselves in black to ‘copy’ the Briton and make a mockery out of him. They also wore t-shirts that read ‘Hamilton family’. He was heavily booed and monkey chants were thrown at him. Cerasoli highlighted the same on an X post.

However, that has all changed in 2024. Cerasoli detailed her experience from her latest visit to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. She highlighted how over the years the Mercedes man has changed the perspective around him. How his on and off-track actions have turned his doubters and haters into supporters and fans. This was clear to her after the Spanish GP podium ceremony. She revealed that the 39-year-old was by far the most applauded driver on the afternoon.

Um detalhe sobre a reação da torcida ao pódio. Eu vi corrida da arquibancada na Espanha em 2008 e ouvi Hamilton ser vaiado o tempo todo, ser chamado de macaco, e tudo mais. Isso rolou por um bom tempo na Espanha. Hoje, ele foi, de longe, o piloto mais aplaudido pela galera.#F1 pic.twitter.com/zZSwWOcpP1 — Julianne Cerasoli (@jucerasoli) June 23, 2024

Hamilton has achieved a lot since 2008. He was fighting for his first World Title back in the day, but today he travels to Barcelona as a seven-time World Champion. The fans too, have come a long way with there being an increased sense of responsibility and accountability. It is a result of appropriate actions in an appropriate timeframe against those wrongdoers.

2008 Spanish GP fans were investigated over racist remarks toward Lewis Hamilton

The behavior of some fans at the 2008 Spanish GP was disheartening, and the FIA didn’t let this go unnoticed or unpunished. They launched an investigation and made them publicly justify themselves. One of the fans in the group, Toni Calderon, defended his actions instead of taking accountability, which was baffling.

However, for Hamilton, it was one of the most painful incidents of racism he had ever faced. He made this revelation to Spanish publication Marca in 2021.“I remember the pain that I felt that day, but I didn’t say anything about it. I didn’t have anyone. No one said anything. I saw people continuing in my industry and staying quiet.”

Thankfully, today the scenario is completely different. At a track where Hamilton was vociferously trolled 16 years ago, he is a hero today. It also shows that Hamilton and F1’s efforts to kick racism out is heading towards the right direction.