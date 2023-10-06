Fanboy Max Verstappen Set Up For Disappointment With High Hopes From Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin

Aston Martin are all set to enter the Le Mans Hypercar competition with their Valkyrie, a car that Red Bull aero God Adrian Newey helped design. Since one of the senior members of Red Bull helped in the production of the Valkyrie, Max Verstappen was recently asked if he will compete in the Le Mans event. While the Dutchman has no plans of doing so at the moment, he hopes that the team can achieve success if Fernando Alonso competes at the event. However, the 25-year-old is likely to be disappointed as the Spaniard is ruled out.

Advertisement

When asked if he would like to compete in Le Mans, Verstappen replied (as quoted by RBR Daily), “I will definitely do Le Mans, but it needs to also come together. I don’t want to rock up there and just be filling up the field. If I enter I want to have a good preparation. I want to be able to win“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1710155652977303772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He then added that he may compete at Le Mans with the RB17 if it is possible. After stating the same, Verstappen added that it’s great for the sport that Aston Martin will compete at the event. He believes that the Silverstone-based outfit have a fantastic car and a V12 engine that will “sound incredible“.

The Red Bull driver then concluded by stating that he will definitely watch the event, with the hope that Alonso will compete at the event. However, much to the disappointment of Verstappen, Aston Martin have confirmed that the 42-year-old will not compete at the event.

Aston Martin rule out Fernando Alonso for Le Mans

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Aston Martin’s head of endurance motorsport Adam Carter has ruled out the possibility of either Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll racing for their Le Mans Hypercar side. Carter stated that both the Spaniard and the Canadian have got “day jobs,” and that they are happy with their drivers.

“We have a good stable within the AMR camp, as in the group within the GT programme. They will be utilized for the initial testing and if they show the correct credentials then they will be given an opportunity to prove themselves,” explained Carter.

Advertisement

Since Aston Martin have ruled out the possibility of Alonso racing for their Le Mans team, Verstappen will not get the opportunity to see his good friend compete in the event. The Spaniard has not only expressed his interest in wanting to compete with Le Mans but he also is keen to compete in the event with the Red Bull driver.

Will Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso team together?

Since Max Verstappen has made it clear that he is keen on competing at the Le Mans at some point of time, Fernando Alonso has expressed interest in teaming up with the Dutchman. When asked about the same, the 42-year-old replied (as quoted by mirror.co.uk), “In the future, for sure, if there is any opportunity. We are very good friends. We are always in contact. I would love to do Le Mans – if I do Le Mans once again – with Max“.

During his interview, the Spaniard was all praises for Verstappen. Alonso stated that in a sport like Le Mans, all drivers need to be strong and that he has the confidence that the car would be in the “best hands” if he teams up with the 25-year-old. The Aston Martin driver then gave the ultimate respect to Verstappen by stating that it would be an “honor” for him to compete with the Red Bull racer.