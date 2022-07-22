“Make way for Mick Schumacher”- Haas driver rides $9,600 bike to practice ahead of French Grand Prix

Haas driver Mick Schumacher arrived at the Circuit Paul Ricard in a $9,600 Yamaha bike for FP1 ahead of the French GP.

Schumacher has been on a roll lately. The son of the legendary Ferrari driver Michael, proved his doubters wrong after two back to back points finishes in the last two races.

It may be the reason why he decided to arrive at Circuit Paul Ricard in style! Schumacher rode into the circuit on his brand new Yamaha MT-09, which retails for about $9,600.

He will be looking forward to carrying his strong form into the French GP, and earn more valuable points for Haas. His teammate Kevin Magnussen is pleased that the young German has found his rhythm going into the second half of the season.

Mick got a new bike!!! It’s the Yamaha MT-09 which retails for about €9500😁 pic.twitter.com/bMJHseVJkE — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) July 22, 2022

Haas had a disastrous year in 2021. They showed signs of struggle in 2020 itself, but 2021 proved to be a season that the American outfit completely tanked. Midway into the year, they even stopped developing the car and decided to focus on improving their 2022 model.

It turned out to be a good decision, as they have made massive strides. Magnussen and Schumacher have earned a total of 34 points collectively for the Haas outfit.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals one F1 team is blocking his $27.5 Million worth diversity charter

Mick Schumacher silencing his critics with strong bounce back ahead of French GP

Schumacher joined Haas last year, after winning the 2020 F2 World Championship. He impressed everyone in his rookie year, in spite of driving arguably the worst car on the grid. He put up some strong performances, and comprehensively outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin.

2022 started very differently for the 23-year old driver. Mazepin was no longer his teammate and Magnussen replaced him at the outfit. He exploded on his return to F1 and put in a string of stunning drives to earn Haas a handful of points.

Guenther’s cautious as the team target more points before the summer break. Read his #FrenchGP Q&A 👉 https://t.co/gk5M7PF3MI#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/POsUngU3L2 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 19, 2022

Schumacher on the other hand, massively struggled. The German crashed multiple times early on this year, due to errors and cost his team a lot of money. Soon however, he shut his critics up.

He earned his first points of the year in Silverstone, finishing P8 after an epic battle with Max Verstappen. He followed it up with a P6 finish in Spielberg the following weekend, and now has 11 points to his name.

Also read: “I’m going to stick to driving”- When 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton became part of Mercedes’ pit crew at French GP