Fans Reveal Red Bull Mechanics’ Bizarre Way of Enjoying the Win in China

Max Verstappen carried on with his relentless domination in China by taking his first-ever win at the Shanghai International Circuit. While the weekend started on an uncertain note for Red Bull, Verstappen honed his way in through the sprint race and qualifying. During Sunday’s Grand Prix, the Dutchman did not break a sweat and cruised to victory. After the 26-year-old’s win, the Red Bull mechanics found a bizarre way of celebrating and enjoying the victory. Some fans on social media have spotted pictures of the Milton Keynes team crew performing hula hoops with the Chinese GP trophy itself!

According to user @scuderiafemboy on Twitter (now X), the Red Bull mechanics used the circular ring-like trophy to perform hula hoops with it. As both Verstappen and Sergio Perez graced the Shanghai podium, the mechanics were trying this bizarre way of celebrating with both trophies.

The Chinese GP trophy was a special one for this weekend. Designed by Pininfarina, the first-ever wearable F1 trophy was to pay homage to the laurel wreaths that race winners used to wear in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Besides this, the trophy also had sensors that could trigger the trophy to light up, when drivers wore it around the neck. The 2023 Japanese GP trophy also had such sensors, that were activated upon kissing the trophy.

Red Bull definitely seemed to have had fun with this ring-like Chinese GP trophy. Fans are now having a fun time by reacting to this strange celebration trend by the Milton Keynes outfit.

Fans make crazy theories on seeing Red Bull’s Chinese GP trophy celebrations

Many fans speculated as to why Red Bull mechanics are doing hula hoops with this trophy. Before the race weekend, many loved the innovative wearable trophy on social media. However, the Red Bull crew showed their quirky side with these trophies.

Several fans took to Twitter to relate to this bizarre celebration by the Austrian team.

Meanwhile, one fan cited that the Constructors’ champions probably are running out of space to store so many trophies!

On the other hand, some fans dragged Lando Norris into their reactions, given his ‘love’ for Red Bull’s trophies.