Fans Worried About Lewis Hamilton Getting Arrested in Japan as He Teases Another Reckless Shenanigan

Lewis Hamilton once massively came under fire after he was deemed to have recklessly driven in Japan back in 2022. The Briton on that occasion had posted a video of himself drifting and exceeding the speed limit. The 39-year-old now seems to have repeated his antics once again this year. Hamilton now posted a story of him driving around the streets of Japan. However, soon after some fans voiced concerns, he removed it.

Advertisement

Hamilton perhaps will not want to witness a repeat of 2022 after he managed to escape an arrest. On that occasion, the seven-time F1 champion had rented a car, which he used for his shenanigans.

Advertisement

The rental company themselves then issued a statement to voice their displeasure at Hamilton’s actions. The company wrote (as quoted by gpblog.com), “This is a car from Omoshiro rental, but this video was not taken with our permission. This manner of driving is strictly forbidden”.

Hamilton pulled off such an antic after his 2022 campaign ended miserably. After failing to win a race for the first time in his career that year, the Briton visited Tokyo for the off-season to enjoy his time off.

It was then that he went out on a late-night drive and took part in his shenanigans. Fans were unimpressed by his antics back then and have once again voiced concern on this occasion after Hamilton put up an Instagram story online.

Fans voice concern for Lewis Hamilton

Netizens such as Jennifer are already worried that Lewis Hamilton could have been “arrested already” because he deleted his Instagram story soon after posting it.

Advertisement

Similarly, some other fans such as Marie have suggested that the 39-year-old could go to jail because of his “side quests”. Hamilton perhaps could be seeking to gain pleasure from his off-track activities after having yet another difficult start to the 2024 season.

After already having suffered two winless seasons in 2022 and 2023, Hamilton may likely have another woeful campaign this year. Mercedes have not had the best of starts to 2024 as they currently find themselves fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

They have only managed to score 34 points after the first four races and are just a point clear of fifth-placed Aston Martin. Meanwhile, when it comes to Red Bull, the Silver Arrows are already behind by a whopping 107 points.