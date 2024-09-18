“Fashion Wasn’t a Thing Back Then”: George Russell From Wearing Rib Protector for Breakfast to Being a Glamour Icon

George Russell has picked up more than just racing tips from his legendary teammate Lewis Hamilton. Over the years, the 26-year-old has become a style icon, thanks to Hamilton’s influence and Mercedes’ sponsorship commitments. Today, Russell arrives to the paddock wearing fashionable outfits, but there was a time he would show up for breakfast in his racing gear.

“When I was a kid, I would stay at home and I’d have breakfast in my suit. I’d have breakfast with my rib protector already on, my boots on, probably even my gloves as well,” Russell admitted in a recent interview. “So yeah, fashion wasn’t really a thing back then.”

GR: When I was a kid, I’d stay at home and have breakfast in my [racing] suit. In go-karting you had a rib-protector, I’d have breakfast with my rib-protector already on, my boots on, and probably even my gloves as well! And I was ready for the day. pic.twitter.com/3Dmk8UJ9O3 — h ⋆ (@russellius) September 17, 2024

Russell also shared that dressing up for races never crossed his mind early in his career. His focus was solely on performance and advancing on the track, whether in junior categories or when he joined F1 with Williams.

Now, driving for one of F1’s biggest teams, Russell has embraced the ‘star badge.’ He excels both on the track and in his fashion choices off it, becoming a highly marketable figure for many brands.

With Hamilton set to leave in three months, Russell will find himself in the spotlight even more.

Russell to become Mercedes team leader.

Russell is set to become the new face of Mercedes, with rookie Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton in 2025. As the de facto team leader, Russell will be the primary reference point for Antonelli, not only in racing but also in various PR and media activities off the track.

This role will also involve managing fashion-related sponsorships for the Brackley outfit. While long-time partner Tommy Hilfiger is parting ways, Adidas is set to provide apparel for the team. As a result, Russell could become one of its main brand ambassadors.

While Antonelli adjusts to F1, these major responsibilities will fall on Russell. However, it should not be too overwhelming for him. Because much of the media focus has already shifted since Hamilton has just seven more races remaining with Mercedes.