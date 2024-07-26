mobile app bar

“Feel Like a Boss”: George Russell Spills the Secrets of Toto Wolff’s “Powerful” Office

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Feel Like a Boss”: George Russell Spills the Secrets of Toto Wolff’s “Powerful” Office

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

George Russell recently appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast for a casual conversation ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP weekend. Now, Russell was joining them from his team boss Toto Wolff’s office. This increased the podcast hosts’ interest as the Briton boasted about feeling powerful while sitting in Wolff’s chair.

Russell said, “I don’t have a chair like this at home. I’m just quite enjoying you know being in…you feel like a boss in this chair. So incredible how much a boss chair does to your aura”.

After his confession of feeling “super powerful”, host Betty Glover stated that if he had a white cat to stroke, it would make him look like a ‘supervillain’. On this, Russell was quick on his feet to think of an alternative to having a cat.

There was a small globe behind Wolff‘s chair that he picked and asked if that would add to his bossy vibe. Co-host Greg James joked how it is a “quite evil supervillain[-like] to have a globe. It is like Toto just going ‘Where should we conquer today?'”

Russell then further spilled secrets of things in Wolff’s office, including a ‘fake’ Oscar award trophy. When the hosts asked what the award read, he replied that it was “Original Screenplay”. Russell stated that it could be an internal joke that Wolff is a part of.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these