“Feel Like a Boss”: George Russell Spills the Secrets of Toto Wolff’s “Powerful” Office

George Russell recently appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast for a casual conversation ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP weekend. Now, Russell was joining them from his team boss Toto Wolff’s office. This increased the podcast hosts’ interest as the Briton boasted about feeling powerful while sitting in Wolff’s chair.

Russell said, “I don’t have a chair like this at home. I’m just quite enjoying you know being in…you feel like a boss in this chair. So incredible how much a boss chair does to your aura”.

After his confession of feeling “super powerful”, host Betty Glover stated that if he had a white cat to stroke, it would make him look like a ‘supervillain’. On this, Russell was quick on his feet to think of an alternative to having a cat.

There was a small globe behind Wolff‘s chair that he picked and asked if that would add to his bossy vibe. Co-host Greg James joked how it is a “quite evil supervillain[-like] to have a globe. It is like Toto just going ‘Where should we conquer today?'”

Russell then further spilled secrets of things in Wolff’s office, including a ‘fake’ Oscar award trophy. When the hosts asked what the award read, he replied that it was “Original Screenplay”. Russell stated that it could be an internal joke that Wolff is a part of.