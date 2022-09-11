Christian Horner demands change after fans spend $1000 on tickets for Italian GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is not satisfied with the conclusion of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix right behind the safety car.

Christian Horner had mixed emotions when it comes to the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. He was happy with Max Verstappen’s victory but also disappointed with the way it turned out.

Max Verstappen had to start the race from the seventh position after a change in the parts of the engine. However, this far-off-the-grid did not slow him down.

The Dutchman was already fourth at the end of the first lap fighting his way for the top against McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. Things went as planned for him.

A race to remember for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo stopped at the ending laps of the race due to which safety car was on the track. This gave an opportunity for Charles Leclerc to pit in view to fight Verstappen for the first position.

However, Ricciardo’s McLaren had to be pulled away with a crane due to which safety car was on the track even on the final lap. There were talks of a red flag and a restart between the commentators during this period.

Nothing changed and Max Verstappen took his fifth consecutive victory and first time in Monza under the safety car. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second with Mercedes’ George Russell third.

Christian Horner’s disagreement over ending the race under the safety car

Christian Horner agrees with the fans and criticized the authorities for ending the race under the safety car. Moreover, due to this lacklustre finish, he felt that the fans are the biggest losers of the day.

He explains: “I think they had more than enough time to get going. We need to go through details, but for me, there was enough time. We had a car that wasn’t in a barrier, it was just by the side of the track.”

Red Bull leads the constructor’s championship by 139 points ahead of second place Ferrari. Moreover, Max Verstappen may become the 2022 World champion as early as the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull's team principle Christian Horner says he would have preferred Max Verstappen to win on the track rather than behind a safety car.

