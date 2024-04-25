Adrian Newey Prepares to Leave Red Bull After Almost Two Months of Power Struggle, Report Claims

The latest reports reveal that star aerodynamicist Adrian Newey is all set to leave Red Bull after leading the team to 13 championships (six Constructors, seven Drivers’ titles) in the past two decades. The Briton will leave the team due to the reported power struggle in the side that has been going on for the past two months.

According to AMuS, Newey will leave Red Bull after the 2024 season concludes. However, his destination is still set to be revealed. Several experts have suggested that Newey could join Ferrari from 2025 onwards. If the 65-year-old were to join the legendary Italian outfit, he will fulfill two of his regrets so far.

Newey previously revealed that he always desired to work with Ferrari. And secondly, he revealed that he also always wanted to work with Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. Since Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, Newey could perhaps have sensed an opportunity to fulfill his regrets.

The report from AMuS added that speculations began about Newey’s future ever since it was reported that Red Bull GmbH were investigating Christian Horner for alleged “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee. Soon after this news became public, Jos Verstappen urged Red Bull to sack Horner from his role as team principal.

Verstappen blamed Horner for creating a divide in the team and explained how Red Bull were damaging their own reputation by not taking action against the British boss. Once the tensions seemingly calmed down, Red Bull tried to protect their image by releasing a statement on their social media handles.

They explained how the team was now more united than ever. Since the situation seemingly turned ugly at Red Bull, reports claimed that Adrian Newey began to feel isolated.

Adrian Newey reportedly set to leave Red Bull after feeling isolated

German reporter Michael Schmidt recently provided some shocking details about the atmosphere at Red Bull after he recently visited their motorhome. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Schmidt said,

“I spoke to him (Newey) a while ago. He is suffering enormously from this situation, from this power struggle there, because the atmosphere is just, I would say, a bit cold”.

Schmidt then further added how Adrian Newey feels broken because of the power struggle at Red Bull. “That (Team politics) breaks Newey because he is a person who really only wants to concentrate on his cars,” explained Schmidt.

There is reportedly a power struggle at Red Bull, with Christian Horner on one side, and Helmut Marko and the Verstappens on the other. Since tensions are reportedly high at Milton Keynes, Newey seems desperate to leave. So, will Newey leave Red Bull and join Ferrari as several experts predict?