‘Feeling Good’ After the Crash With Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Expresses Excitement for the British GP

The crash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the Austrian GP last weekend became the hot topic on the grid. While Norris suffered a DNF as a consequence of the collision, the Briton has revealed that he is feeling good and is excited for the upcoming race, the British Grand Prix.

Fighting for the win at the Austrian Grand Prix, both the drivers pushed each other to the limit. In doing so, Verstappen got in Norris’ way and caused a collision.

The Dutchman even got a 10-second time penalty for his maneuvers and Norris was forced into retiring his car. In doing so, Verstappen has increased his lead to 81 points from Norris in the World championship standings.

Despite this, the McLaren man has expressed excitement for the upcoming race in Silverstone which is his home race. Speaking to Radio X, Norris revealed, “I’m feeling good. I’m very excited for the British Grand Prix“. He also revealed that he reviewed the crash and he still wouldn’t change the way he approached the situation on the track.

“I was fighting, and that’s what we want – we want to fight. We don’t want to complain, we don’t want things to end like they did, both from Max’s side and from my side,” he further added.

Divided opinions over the crash between Norris and Verstappen

Even after the verdict was announced by the stewards on the collision between Verstappen and Norris, opinions remained divided about the topic on the grid. The three-time world champion was not only given a 10-second penalty but he was also given two penalty points on his super license.

Nevertheless, McLaren’s boss Andrea Stella complained that FIA’s failure to punish Verstappen properly in the past has boldened the Dutchman’s spirits to making such errors on track. Speaking minutes after the incident, the McLaren team principal was hinting towards the incidents that Verstappen had with Lewis Hamilton during their fierce battle in 2021.

Meanwhile, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko deemed the battle between the two drivers as ‘unnecessarily ferocious.’ The 81-year-old also pointed out multiple other things that went wrong for Verstappen other than the crash.

He explained that the hard tires didn’t perform as was expected by the Red Bull crew. This was followed by the poor pit stop which brought the #4 driver closer to Verstappen.