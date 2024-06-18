Felipe Massa Raises $276,686 for Brazil Flood Relief by Using His Ferrari Memorabilia

The State of Rio Grande Do Sul in Brazil was devastated by floods earlier this year, and the local population took a huge hit with damage to their homes and the infrastructure in the region. As a result, former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa decided to auction his jumpsuits to raise funds, that would aid with the rebuilding in the region.

The floods that started wreaking havoc from the end of April onwards caused 170 fatalities. And the estimated property damage has been R $19 billion ($3.7 billion). While Massa cannot pay an amount as huge as that, he has certainly done his share.

On X, Massa revealed that he auctioned three of his Ferrari jumpsuits at a Richard Mille event. Together, they raised R $1.5 million or $276,686. “I’m very happy to say that I managed to raise more than R$1.5 million to help with the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul,” he wrote.

Fala, galera! Estou muito feliz em contar que consegui arrecadar mais de R$ 1,5 milhão para ajudar na reconstrução do Rio Grande do Sul, com o leilão de 3 macacões meus da Ferrari, em evento da Richard Mille. pic.twitter.com/UeQLOe7xYR — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) June 17, 2024

Massa joins the list of athletes (and other individuals) who have rallied up to help the victims of the floods. Soccer stars Neymar Jr., Vinicius Junior, and Ronaldinho, all made donations to the region.

Neymar, in particular, who is one of the most followed and highest-paid soccer stars in the world sent his private jet to the region, which was filled with water and other essential items.

Massa’s contribution will also help the locals tremendously. The fact that he let go of his Ferrari memorabilia – the team with whom he tasted the most success – resonates with Neymar’s words, “Brazil is going through a delicate moment and helping is NEVER too much.”

Felipe Massa’s Ferrari career

Massa joined Ferrari in 2006 and raced for the Maranello-based outfit until 2013. All 11 of his victories came with the Italian stable, and he nearly won the World Championship with them in 2008.

Unfortunately, Massa lost out on the title to Lewis Hamilton on the last lap, that too at his home Brazilian GP. But to him, he missed out on glory because of what happened at the 2008 Singapore GP – an elaborate and planned scandal involving Renault which directly impacted the result of the race, where Massa DNFed.

Massa wants the result to be nulled, all these years later. For the same, the Brazilian engaged in a legal battle with the FIA and F1. And this has often put him in the bad books of the F1 community as a whole.

However, his contributions to the flood relief in Brazil will certainly paint a good picture for the Sao-Paulo-born driver.