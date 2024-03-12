Felipe Massa’s Crashgate Lawsuit Blames FIA for Approx $81.7 Million Loss Caused to Former Ferrari Star

In the latest development, Felipe Massa has initiated the lawsuit over the infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal that presumably prevented him from winning the world championship that year. The Brazilian is also seeking financial compensation for the losses he suffered as a result of the controversy. That compensation, as per the court documents accessed by Autosport, could go as high as $81.7 million.

While it is the court that will determine the final compensation figure on the basis of “expert evidence,” Massa has listed a $2.1 million loss. That loss, he argues he suffered as a consequence of losing the championship, which he believes he should have won.

The $2.1 million figure is the culmination of the bonuses and the subsequent hike in salary he would have earned. Apart from the monetary compensation, Felipe Massa demands a declaration from the FIA that it acted in breach of its own regulations.

Furthermore, he wants the FIA to admit that had it not breached those regulations, he would have been the champion and not Lewis Hamilton. Surprisingly, the 42-year-old is not seeking to be officially crowned the 2008 world champion.

That was the clear agenda for the initiation of the lawsuit as per his Brazilian lawyer a year ago. Bernardo Viana, the Sao Paulo lawyer, even admitted the end goal was never to seek financial compensation. There is a reason behind the change in stand, though.

The FIA’s statutes clearly define that the world championship results cannot be changed after handing out the official trophies at the end-of-the-season gala. That, the Massa camp, wasn’t reportedly clear about earlier.

Former F1 drivers mock Felipe Massa for initiating the lawsuit

The news of the lawsuit became an instant talking point in the Formula 1 fraternity. Felipe Massa, through his decision to launch legal proceedings, has divided the opinion among the community. However, there are two former F1 drivers who have found some sense of humor in the debate.

1996 world champion Damon Hill on Twitter wrote, “Mate, if anyone tries to take Dad’s (Graham Hill, also former F1 champion) 1966 Indy away…I’ll sue them!!” Meanwhile, another legend of the sport, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, wrote, “I think Jacques [Villeneuve] in 97 was running illegal fuel. I am looking for a lawyer as well.”

F1 is currently going through a flurry of storylines that have held the fans’ attention. It started with the rejection of Andretti’s F1 entry, moved on to Lewis Hamilton’s sensational Ferrari move, and then the allegations against Christian Horner grabbed the spotlight, and now, Felipe Massa’s lawsuit is the latest.

The Brazilian may not have found much support from Hill and Frentzen, but he has a powerful name backing him. As per Autosport’s report, ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has supported Massa’s decision to initiate the lawsuit in an English court. That is despite him being one of the adversary parties to the suit.

Moreover, Ecclestone could also act as a favorable witness for the Brazilian. That is if the court calls on the 93-year-old to testify.

Ecclestone had earlier admitted to having knowledge of Nelson Piquet Jr.’s deliberate crash prior to the conclusion of the championship. The ex-F1 boss also admitted that the then-FIA president Max Mosley knew about it too.