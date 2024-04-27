Sebastian Vettel Is Coming Out of Retirement, Just Not to F1

Despite his retirement from Formula 1 in 2022, Sebastian Vettel has always been in the news. After hanging up his helmet, the German paid attention to his philanthropic and charitable contributions. However, thanks to the volatile nature of the F1 driver market for 2025, he was linked with a return to the sport. Vettel was even open to this sudden but rare opportunity given the project was appealing enough. However, soon the F1 talks subsided but the rumors about his return to motorsport still persist, it’s just not to F1.

The four-time champion may reportedly join Porsche for their World Endurance Racing (WEC) program. Despite failing to break into the F1 circus, Porsche is a competitive racing outfit in the world of endurance racing. So, the German brand contacted their countryman to test their 963 hypercar.

The 963 is primarily used by Porsche to compete in WEC and IMSA. Naturally, the German automakers also field a challenger in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is part of the WEC calendar.

It’s not clear what series they are trying to sign Vettel for. Although, he would want to try Le Mans at least, if not the entire WEC season. Regardless, It was a positive test from the German champ for Porsche’s Motorsport director Thomas Laudenbach.

Speaking to SoyMotor, he said, “It is clear that we are talking about the future, but there is no kind of rush. He [Vettel] did really well, there is a reason why he is a four-time world champion, it was great to work with him and see how he integrated into the team. Very positive, but we have not decided anything about what is to come, we are talking about it.”

The motorsport director is impressed by the four-time champion’s output and integration. Now, they just need to decide where and when to use him. It also depends on Vettel as the former F1 man has a lot of support for a possible return to the circus.

Lewis Hamilton puts faith in Sebastian Vettel’s abilities after return became a possibility

Out of the very blue, the Red Bull legend came out as an option for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement. The possibility of this scenario excited a lot of existing F1 entities, including the man whom he would’ve replaced. After getting to know about this rumor, the outgoing Mercedes man was more than excited about Sebastian Vettel’s return.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Hamilton confessed, “I would love for Seb to come back. He would be an amazing option for the team. A German driver, a multi-world championship-winning driver, and someone who has got amazing values and continues to take this team forward. I’d love it if he came back.”

Sadly, all this enthusiasm from the seven-time champion, among many others, wasn’t enough to convince Toto Wolff. Regardless, if the German continues to stay fit and sharp by racing in other competitive series, he’s always an option.

For now, even if the F1 door is closed, the endurance racing series might welcome him. Regardless of the car he drives, it would be incredible to see Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel doing what he does best.