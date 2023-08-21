Fernando Alonso Admits He Sheds Human Side of Himself to Seek the Chequered Flag First Even after Two Decades of Racing

Going by the current statistics, Fernando Alonso is the driver with the most racing experience in Formula 1. The Asturian spent over two decades in the sport and is still on top of his game, ready to go to any extent to attain success. Recently, he spoke about how he has been shedding the human side of him in order to search for wins in F1 on the High-Performance podcast.

Alonso, who is 42 years old, is now the oldest driver on the grid. Even at this age, he holds the record of claiming the third-highest podiums in 2023 so far. That is just astonishing given the fact that only Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who have an incredibly fast RB-19 are ahead of him.

So far the Spanish driver picked up six podiums and finished in P2 on two occasions, in Monaco and Canada. However, his recent “robotic” revelation sets him apart from the rest of the grid.

Fernando Alonso’s robotic stance during the race

Alonso spoke in the latest episode of the High Performance podcast where he spoke about his attitude during the race. There he also explained how coldness wraps him up before starting a race.

Talking about this, the Aston Martin driver said, “I just run the race like a robot, with no emotion. There is only one way to see the checkered flag faster than any other possibility. When I close the visor, I deliver what the team told me.”

Nevertheless, the two-time world champion still seeks his 33rd win in Formula 1. His last win came over a decade ago, at the 2013 Spanish GP.

Alonso’s long wait for his 33rd win

Despite being one of the best drivers on the grid, Fernando Alonso last won a race back in 2013. He was with Ferrari back then and has since driven for McLaren, Alpine and now Aston Martin.

Luckily in the Silverstone-based team, he is seeing a resurgence in form. The initial success he saw this season has made him hopeful of a 33rd win this season. Even his compatriot and Wimbledon champion, tennis star, Carlos Alcaraz hyped him for the same.

However, in the end, it has not been possible due to Red Bull’s massive dominance. Furthermore, Aston Martin’s wrong step in development also halted his progress. Team principal Mike Krack said that the team took a wrong direction for development. But he soon clarified that they have been working on it to make the upgrades and rectify their mistakes.