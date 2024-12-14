Mario Andretti Delighted to Strike Engine Deal With Ferrari: “That Makes Christmas So Much Better for Me”

Cadillac and General Motors are set to introduce F1’s 11th team in 2026, marking the beginning of a new era for the sport. However, their plan to establish themselves as a full works team will not commence that year, as their engines are expected to be ready only by 2028. In the meantime, they have secured a reliable engine supplier for Ferrari, which they are reportedly pleased with.

Former World Champion Mario Andretti recently called signing Ferrari a dream come true. A prominent figure in motorsport for decades, the American expressed his excitement on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

“If you’re relying on a customer engine to get this project going for the first couple of years until Cadillac is ready, yes, Ferrari obviously. If you had a choice, that was it, and that makes Christmas so much better for me, so much brighter,” he said.

Ferrari Cadillac Ferrari has agreed a “multi-year” deal to supply Cadillac’s #F1 team with engines and gearboxes when it joins the grid in 2026. Cadillac says it will produce its own works engine by the end of the decade. pic.twitter.com/6VdNslHPQH — The Race (@wearetherace) December 10, 2024

Ferrari has a long history of building excellent engines and currently supplies power units to Haas, the other American F1 team, which will continue to use Ferrari engines in 2026.

While Ferrari will supply both Haas and Andretti, other teams have their own arrangements. Mercedes will provide engines to Alpine, McLaren, and Williams. Red Bull will use in-house power units developed in collaboration with Ford, Aston Martin will switch to Honda engines, and Audi will introduce their engines when they take over the Sauber team.

Bigger Plans for Andretti

While Andretti is thrilled about the Ferrari deal, he likely approached it with a sense of humility, especially since the Andretti name won’t be part of the Cadillac-General Motors partnership.

In the long run, however, Andretti’s ultimate vision is to build a team that is not only competitive but also iconic.

He has grand plans to create a state-of-the-art facility in Indianapolis, which he claims will be bigger than Ferrari’s. The facility, spanning nearly 575,000 square feet and costing an estimated $200 million, is designed to be much more than just a racing headquarters.

According to Andretti, it will feature an Italian restaurant serving family recipes, a museum showcasing its rich racing history, and an amphitheater for race-day watch parties.

Located along the Nickel Plate Trail, it will also offer visitors a chance to stop by during their walks. Although partnering with Ferrari for two seasons may be a humbling experience for someone who dreams of surpassing them, it also highlights Andretti’s determination to learn from the best while laying the foundation for his team’s long-term success.