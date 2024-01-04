Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen Might Just Be the Same Person Manifested in Different Bodies

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen are two of the most infamous drivers on the current F1 grid, in many people’s perception. They are also two drivers who have more in common with each other than meets the eye. Both drivers are relentless in their pursuit to achieve excellence, which isn’t loved by many but still led them to become immensely successful in their sport. Alonso even once went to the extent of labeling himself and Verstappen the ‘bad guys of F1′ while welcoming him to the dark side of the sport.

Speaking in exclusive interviews for the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Fernando,’ the Spanish driver’s friends and family shined further light on some of his traits, which are incidentally similar to those of the three-time reigning world champion.

Much like Verstappen has a knack for turning everything into a competition, Alonso, too, turns on the competitive knob whenever he’s a part of any event. Even if he’s taking part in a game of paddle with his friends, the Spaniard will be hyper-competitive. According to Alonso, he only takes part in sports he knows he’s good at and can be competitive. The two-time former world champion admitted to staying away from sports he is “sh*t at.”

Growing up, both drivers had sisters they were always in competition with. Boasting of equal talent as their brothers, neither sister backed down either. As such, it often led to an unseemly atmosphere around them. Furthermore, both Alonso and Verstappen possess incredible knowledge of F1 cars, stemming from them building their own karts back in the day.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen know they are the villains of F1

Reaching newer heights of success of late, Verstappen saw himself turn into a villain in the eyes of those who once considered him their hero. The Dutchman was the driver who stepped in when no one else could and put a halt to Lewis Hamilton‘s championship-winning streak. However, since then many fans who cheered for him in 2021 are now unhappy with his dominance for the past two years.

Alonso suffered a similar fate when he won the championship in 2005, ending the reign of Michael Schumacher over the F1 grid. Both drivers achieved what the fans wanted and saw themselves soon become the entities they would dread.

However, this gave way to them becoming buddies both on and off the track, sometimes even engaging in fierce contests with each other on the track. No matter what happens between the two out on the tracks, they know neither one of them will step off the gas.

Once they are out of the car, things go back to normal. Such is the bond between the bad boys of F1, who also happen to be near-carbon copies of each other.