Fernando Alonso Battles Baku Street Circuit One-Handed as a Pesky Plastic Bag Gets Stuck on Halo

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Credits: IMAGO Nordphoto

Fernando Alonso had a difficult first practice session at Baku as he had to drive around one-handed because a plastic bag got stuck on the left side of his halo. His engineer then gave him the information via the radio.

His engineer said, “Fernando, on the left-hand side of your halo there is a plastic bag. If you could reach up your left-hand side and try to remove it.”

 

Alonso first put his right hand up and searched around the top airbox while going through the castle section on the track. The engineer corrected him and asked him to use his left hand instead.

As Alonso finally put his hand near the bag, the engineer started giving him directions. He said, “Bit more towards Halo. Down. Down. Below the Halo”. The Aston Martin driver finally got a hold of the plastic bag and received the seal of approval from his race engineer who said, “You got it. Well done”.

Alonso was cleared to throw the bag out of the car and onto the circuit as there wasn’t any car behind him. The fans loved the interaction between the Spaniard and his engineer. They found it hilarious to see Alonso struggle with the plastic bag as he sat cramped inside the cockpit.

Fans loved Alonso’s struggle with a plastic bag

Many people were impressed by how Alonso tried to follow the engineer’s instructions through the narrowest part of the track as he drove single-handed. 

Someone questioned if this incident is why people called Alonso a multitasker. Meanwhile, others decided to take the opportunity and slam Aston Martin by suggesting that removing the plastic bag was the team’s biggest upgrade for the season.

