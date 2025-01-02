Fernando Alonso Claims No One Else in the Paddock Can Handle Pressure Like Max Verstappen

After winning his fourth F1 world title, Max Verstappen (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing shakes hands with Fernando Alonso in the pits at the conclusion of the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The last four seasons in F1 have seen Max Verstappen obliterate the field. While many analysts and experts have attributed his dominance to his skill and remarkable consistency on track, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has lauded the #1 driver for the way he is able to manage his emotions.

The Aston Martin driver praised the Dutchman for his grit even during the toughest of times as evidenced last season. “I respect him a lot. I think what he achieved, especially this year, against, you know, some faster cars,” he told BBC’s Andrew Benson on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

“It was outstanding, probably, in terms of driving and the pressure that he can handle in some moments of stress. 2021 was a good example, but also this year, I think no one else has at the moment in the paddock,” he added.

After a strong start to the season — with seven wins in 10 races —, the Dutchman struggled immensely with the balance of the RB20 in the last 14 rounds. And even with the likes of Lando Norris posing a tough title bid, Verstappen weathered the storm and clinched his fourth consecutive title win at the Las Vegas GP, with two races to spare.

But going into 2025, the 27-year-old is on the cusp of his biggest challenge yet. McLaren and Ferrari will start the season as favorites and Verstappen may not have the luxury of early-season wins. He himself has admitted that he may not be able to retain the championship in 2025 if Red Bull are not able to provide him with a quick enough car.

Alonso and Verstappen find themselves in a similar same boat

While Alonso and Verstappen’s current fate in F1 could not be more different, the duo still have the same goal in mind — winning the coveted driver’s title again. For Verstappen, he needs Red Bull to rectify the concept of the RB21 which will be an evolution of his troubled RB20 from last season.

Alonso, meanwhile, is looking at Adrian Newey’s arrival as the final push Aston Martin need to deliver a championship-winning car. Looking at 2025, both these drivers find themselves with question marks surrounding their respective ambitions.

But the real prize for either driver is in 2026. With the regulations reset set to take place, both Red Bull and Aston Martin will be spending most of their time on the 2026 car. Historically, it has been imperative to hit the ground running with new regulations as showcased by Mercedes and Red Bull in 2014 and 2022, respectively.