Fernando Alonso Finally Atones For the Sins of His F1 Career With Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has had a rollercoaster of a Formula 1 career. Often considered to be more than a double champion, Alonso has been one of those drivers for whom the ‘what could have been’ looms over like a cloud. However, in a heartfelt reflection, Alonso looks back and is grateful. Because all those decisions brought him to where he is now- happy and successful at Aston Martin.

With a Hall of Fame-worthy career to back him, the Spaniard etched his name in the sport’s history after becoming the youngest driver at the time to win a championship. The 28th champ in F1, he ended the Michael Schumacher-Ferrari dominance. Making history time and time again, his brilliance shone through in every race.

Soon, he was F1’s resident superstar, taking the crown from Schumacher and establishing himself as the man to watch out for. But heavy is the head that wears the crown. Alonso went on to look for new challenges, but the pastures weren’t as green as he’d hoped they would be. Settling for two titles instead of what could have been many more, Alonso has no regrets. Now, it’s only El Plan- one that extends to the 33rd victory and beyond.

Fernando Alonso looks back at his career

At 42 years old, Alonso is at another prime of his career. There is no slowing the man down. At Aston Martin, the driver has made it impossible to use the word ‘retirement’ with his name in the same sentence. This late-career move has proved to be, in his own words, the best decision he’s made.

Looking back on the journey that spans over two decades, Alonso simply stated, “I wouldn’t change anything. I don’t regret anything.” Regarding his questioned career choices, he explained, “No one has the crystal ball to know what the teams will perform in the following year.”

Dubbing the move from Renault to McLaren “a good move”, he argued that he was still contending for a title in Papaya colors. While his era in Red wasn’t too pleasant, Alonso has no qualms about his decision. “I don’t think any driver will ever refuse a Ferrari offer. And we’ve fought for three championships in five years.”

Switching back to McLaren, he admitted it didn’t work- but doesn’t beat himself up for choosing to believe in the project. Needing a break, Alonso announced his retirement in 2018. Once again, it was the desire for something new that drove this decision. “And it was a wonderful time in my career to try the duration races and even Indy, with some success. And I’m glad I did.”

Coming back home to where it all started- Alonso was welcomed back to the sport with the rebranded Renault team, Alpine. Now, he’s dominant in green. And it sure does suit him. Once again it was subject to a lot of suspicion, but Alonso stuck to his guns. “And now the last decision, for everyone the worst, to focus on Aston Martin. Instead, she was probably the best of my career.”

Alonso is hungry for 3rd title

Confident with Aston Martin, Alonso believes a championship is in the books, just not in the 2023 season. “I do believe that there is a possibility.”

Staying realistic, Alonso explained he has his feet on the ground, and knows that despite the drive for more, it would be like building castles in the sky. However, he made a promise. “If there is an opportunity, if there are changeable conditions or something, where the opportunity comes, we will not miss that opportunity.”

Thus, the hunt continues, and no one has written off the great Fernando Alonso just yet. If his career is anything to go by, this is just a fresh start to something much bigger.