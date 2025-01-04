mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Flexes His $1 Million Ford GT Heritage on the Streets of Monaco

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 Qualifying Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco after qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024

F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 Qualifying Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco after qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fernando Alonso expresses his deep passion for motorsports every day by showing up as an F1 driver, remaining as motivated as ever to compete at the front despite being 43 years old. However, his love for the sport runs much deeper. Alonso is an avid car enthusiast and was recently spotted in Monaco, strapped into an exquisite machine—the Ford GT Heritage.

Ford Motor Company released the ‘Heritage’ version of its GT series in 2022 as a final tribute to this iconic car. First made available for production in 2004, it pays homage to the American giant’s Le Mans stalwart, the GT40, a four-time winner of the Le Mans.

Alonso‘s Ford GT Heritage would have set the two-time world champion back by a staggering $1 million. What made this such a rare buy was that Ford limited its production to just a handful of cars. Moreover, the Heritage version was the last production model, which means that the company has finally ended the series.

In terms of motorsport history, this car holds a significant place in the annals of racing. After years of Ferrari domination, the GT40 was the first car to break that trend at the 1966 Le Mans, securing an unprecedented 1-2-3 finish. Ford then went on to win the race three more times consecutively.

While the Ford GT Heritage might be the most exquisite piece of machinery in the Spanish racing ace’s garage, it isn’t the only one. Alonso’s association with Aston Martin has enabled him to collect some of the British automotive giant’s modern classics.

Alonso’s extensive Aston Martin collection

The two-time world champion has been leading Aston Martin’s charge up the F1 grid since he arrived in 2023, finishing on the podium seven times. In return, the team has been more than willing to supply him with some of their most iconic cars.

For starters, the Oviedo-born driver received the Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar in September 2024. Notably, the car was designed in collaboration with Adrian Newey, one of the greatest F1 car designers of all time, during his tenure at Red Bull when Aston Martin was the team’s title sponsor.

Now, Newey is part of Aston Martin and will be aiming to provide Alonso with a car capable of challenging for the championship.

Alonso also owns the $2 million Aston Martin Valiant. This car, which features a roaring V12 engine, was gifted to the 43-year-old by the Lawrence Stroll-led company in June 2024.

