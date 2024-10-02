Fernando Alonso Hails Adrian Newey as “Greatest Designer of All Time” While Hoping for New Success Amidst Aston Martin Overhaul

Fernando Alonso is 43 years old, but he continues to have the burning desire to succeed in F1. That is why he is delighted about the fact that Adrian Newey—one of the best engineers in F1 history—will be at Aston Martin from 2025 onwards.

Alonso recently visited India for an event with Cognizant (Aston Martin’s sponsors), where he praised the hirings made by the Silverstone-based team. “We have great people coming to the team. Recently, we announced Adrian Newey,” he said.

The crowd knew who Newey was, as evidenced by the applause he received when he took the Briton’s name. “The greatest designer of all time is joining Aston Martin,” Alonso added. “So, this is an incredible opportunity for all of us at Aston Martin“.

Fernando Alonso joined a fireside chat, sharing insights and motivating the audience: "Teamwork. Rely on the people next to you. In Aston Martin, we have 1,000 people working on these two cars. Each one of these 1,000 people is a key part of our success" said Fernando.

This wasn’t the first time Alonso praised Newey in public either. When his Aston Martin joining was made official, he referred to the 65-year-old as an ‘inspiration’ and how he always got the best out of all the rivals he had competed against over the years.

Similarly, Newey too, was excited about the idea of working with Alonso — a two-time World Champion.

From 2025 onwards, the two will not only get to work with each other but will get to be a part of a team that has developed state-of-the-art resources to become a top team.

Alonso believes Aston Martin has great prospects for the future

During the same interview, Alonso admitted how neither he nor Aston Martin are happy with finishing fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. He said, “We want more. We want to finish on the podium. We want to fight for wins. And we will not stop until we achieve that“.

Alonso then explained why Aston Martin is likely to have a bright future. Other than the arrival of Newey, Alonso stated that Aston Martin now also has a world-class factory and a state-of-the-art wind tunnel that will become operational next year.

While Aston Martin appears to have all the ingredients for success, they must now use them effectively to produce a competitive car for the 2026 season when F1 introduces new regulations. If they succeed, Alonso will hope to claim his elusive 33rd F1 victory. And perhaps even a challenge for a third world championship.