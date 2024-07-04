Fernando Alonso Flexes New $191,000 Aston Martin Beast

The British GP is on the horizon and the F1 drivers have arrived in Silverstone in style. It is Aston Martin’s home race as well, so Fernando Alonso is flaunting Aston Martin’s latest launch. The Spanish driver posted an Instagram story of the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage. This possibly is the car provided to him by the team to commute during the weekend.

Aston Martin revealed the latest model of the Vantage over a month ago. The new model features the same engine configuration of a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 but produces significantly more horsepower. The new car puts out 656 hp and 800 Nm of torque compared to the old one with 503 hp and 685 Nm.

However, just like the old model, the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels only. The design of the new car is very different from the outgoing generation as it brings back the class of the 2000s Vantage but trades in the aggressiveness of the 2024 model. The interior has been completely revamped and given a modern infotainment system.

The one posted by Alonso had a silver paint scheme with bronze wheels and British racing green calipers. Before this, the two-time champion has been spotted in the Aston Martin DB12. Alonso and Lance Stroll were present at the launch of the DB12 earlier this year. The Spaniard is also seen driving around in Aston Martin’s SUV, the DBX.

Looks like Aston Martin is pampering its drivers with all the latest launches they’re coming out with. The 2025 Vantage starts at $191,000 and goes well north of $200,000 depending on the options. However, there’s an even special Aston Martin coming for Alonso.

Aston Martin collaborates with Alonso for their upcoming launch Valiant

Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin earlier this year. It included an ambassadorial role once the Spaniard retired. However, Aston Martin didn’t wait for Alonso to stop racing in F1 to come out with a special model that was developed with the help of the two-time champion.

Aston Martin recently launched the Aston Martin Valour. However, Alonso wanted a more extreme and race-ready version of it. Hence, the idea of the Valiant came to life. The car will feature the same drivetrain as Valour, i.e. 5.2L Twin Turbo V12 mated to a 6-speed manual. The production is limited to 38 cars only.

The car will feature multiple aerodynamic and chassis upgrades to make it track-focused. The 42-year-old will receive the first car to roll off the production line. The car will be revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.