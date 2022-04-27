Fernando Alonso girlfriend: Who is dating two-time F1 champion in 2022?

Fernando Alonso girlfriend: Who is dating the two-time F1 world champion, as a recent video suggests that he is in a relationship.

The Alpine superstar seems to have announced that he has someone special in his life. Fernando Alonso hinted in a recent video that he is in a relationship with Andrea Schlager.

In his Instagram story, the Spaniard posted a video of Schlager riding a horse. The 40-year-old captioned the video: “A powerful beauty!”. Thus leaving everything open to interpretation for others.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Schlager posted a video of surfing with Alonso and wrote: “I’m looking forward to another summer,” hinting that the relationship may have lasted for many months.

🥰 Fernando Alonso comparte tiempo con su nueva novia ,Andrea Schlager pic.twitter.com/TPNXpGMrcK — El Portal Deportivo 🇪🇸 (@Ep_deportivoes) April 26, 2022

Anyway, the rumours of the couple dating were being circulated for months. But now it seems that they are ready to make it official in front of the F1 fans.

Fernando Alonso girlfriend: Who is Andrea Schlager?

Schlager is a popular F1 media face, the 39-year-old has been working at Sevrus TV since last season. She was previously known to local sports fans for her MotoGP moderation and for tennis and ice hockey.

Schlager has been in the world of motorsports since an early age. She also worked in the office of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. During races, the reporter, together with ex-racing driver Christian Klien, provides reports and reactions from the track and the paddock.

Curious fact, Sevrus TV, the media for which Andrea Schlager is reporting is owned by.. Redbull Also part of EL PLAN pic.twitter.com/J7FerP6VPC — BWT AIpine F1 updates (@startonpole) April 23, 2022

Fernando Alonso wants to be in F1 for long

While Alonso seems to have grown in his personal life, professionally, he doesn’t want to change a bit for a while. The Spaniard in a recent interview said that he wishes to continue in F1 for a couple of more years.

He was asked about leaving way for younger drivers, to which he responded by saying that he will leave his F1 seat if someone comes to beat him for it.

