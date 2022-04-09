F1

“It’s simply bad luck”– Alpine boss responds to Fernando Alonso questioning why Esteban Ocon is not facing similar issues

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer claims that Fernando Alonso is just going through a bad luck phase as the Spaniard questions "why only him?"
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Stephon Marbury really has a whole museum in China dedicated entirely to him!": How the former Knicks star turned into a living legend in China after an underwhelming NBA career
Next Article
"We have big plans to help him cross over" - WWE President Nick Khan discusses a possible future for Roman Reigns in Hollywood
F1 Latest News
"I don't really understand why they took it away" - Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA's decision to remove one of four DRS zones
“I don’t really understand why they took it away” – Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA’s decision to remove one of four DRS zones

Max Verstappen thinks that the removal of one of the four DRS zones from the…