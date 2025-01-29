Fernando Alonso Hails $3 Million Aston Martin Hypercar Identical to F1 Car in ‘Experience’

Aston Martin’s resurgence under team owner Lawrence Stroll isn’t limited to just reaching the heights of Formula 1. The iconic British automaker has also taken a foray into the world of hypercars with their flagship Valkyrie project.

The seeds of this project were sown during the time that Aston Martin were title sponsors for the Red Bull F1 team. Collaborating with Adrian Newey (who is now a part of the F1 project at Silverstone), Aston Martin designed the Valkyrie and put it into production.

Recently, Fernando Alonso took the car out for a spin at a circuit in Spain. After his test session, where he put the Valkyrie through its paces, the #14 driver took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap high praise on the aerodynamic abilities of the car.

What a privilege it is to take my car to a track and experience things similar to a Formula 1!@astonmartin #Valkyrie https://t.co/bN3Cx5LH5Y — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) January 29, 2025

“What a privilege it is to take my car to a track and experience things similar to a Formula 1,” he wrote. In fact, the Valkyrie was initially conceptualized as a road-legal sister car to an F1-spec machinery.

The Valkyrie boasts upwards of 1,000 BHP and is powered by a monstrous 6.5 liter V12 power unit. Moreover, the car also benefits from the hybrid system that is seen in F1 today, giving it more acceleration and power.

Aston Martin plan to conquer endurance racing with the Valkyrie

While the Valkyrie is a $3 million worth road-legal supercar in intent, at its heart it still is a racing beast. Naturally, Aston Martin has no plans to cage the vehicle to just the roads.

Rather, the Silverstone-based outfit will be entering the car as a prototype racing car. It was revealed by the group last year that they planned to use the Valkyrie in endurance racing.

Hence, in 2025, the Valkyrie will participate in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA Sportscar Championship in the Hypercar category. The Valkyrie is all set to take up the WEC challenge with the season-opener in Qatar on the 28th of February.

And while the Valkyrie was missing from the opening round of the IMSA series at the 24 Hours of Daytona, it will feature in the competition from the second round onwards — the 12 Hours of Sebring just two weeks after Qatar.