Fernando Alonso Has All His Eggs in the Aston Martin Basket, Says Lawrence Baretto

Fernando Alonso Has All His Eggs in the Aston Martin Basket, Says Lawrence Baretto

Fernando Alonso has now been with Aston Martin for almost two years. However, after their meteoric rise at the start of the 2023 season, the Silverstone-based team have slipped back massively. Even in 2024, the AMR24 has not been faster than the average midfield car. Yet, F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto feels that Alonso will stick to the team with a long-term future in mind.

Barretto began by acknowledging on a recent episode of the Nailing the Apex podcast that Alonso’s age will play a crucial role in this decision. The 43-year-old has limited time left in the sport and would be thinking of Aston Martin as a long-term option – even after his F1 days.

According to Barretto, Alonso‘s massive stature in the sport will allow him to get an ambassadorial role from the company as well as funding for any future racing ambitions. Moreover, with the likes of Adrian Newey and a new Wind Tunnel looking a part of Aston Martin’s future plans, the Spaniard will have some hope for the 2026 season when the regulations change.

Speaking of the same, Barretto said, “I think all his [Fernando Alonso] eggs are in the Aston Martin basket.” Alonso has made his intentions clear, however.

He does not want to race just for the sake of racing. Hence, if the team does not make some significant inroads towards the front of the field soon, he might rethink his options. However, with the team’s Wind Tunnel scheduled to be in operation from 2025, the #14 driver will be focusing now on bringing Aston Martin to the top.

Newey might not be the magic bullet for Aston Martin and Alonso

After Newey announced his exit from Red Bull, many reports were linking the Briton to Ferrari. However, reports now suggest that Lawrence Stroll is keen to sign the aerodynamic genius and is willing to shell upwards of $100,000,000 to make it happen.

While Barretto did not believe that Newey has made his mind up yet, he did concede that Stroll Sr. is definitely looking to bolster Aston Martin’s championship ambitions with the addition of arguably the greatest F1 designer of all time.

That being said, even if the team succeeds in signing Newey, Stroll Sr. will have to show patience. Even with the skills of the Briton, Barretto feels that Aston Martin will not achieve immediate results. Rather, the expert believes that they will only witness the impact of Newey’s efforts four or five years after the Briton joins them.

