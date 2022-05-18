F1

“Fernando Alonso is the only guy you can completely trust”- Alpine’s Esteban Ocon on what makes his teammate an exceptional competitor

"Fernando Alonso is the only guy you can completely trust"- Alpine's Esteban Ocon on what makes his teammate an exceptional competitor
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"12-year-old Luka Doncic once put up 54-11-10!": When the video clip of the Dallas Mavericks star winning the U-13 championship sent scouts into a frenzy
Next Article
Sayaplayer Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
F1 Latest News
"Why? Just replace Sochi with Portugal or Turkey!"- F1 Twitter split over the sport's decision to not replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix
“Why? Just replace Sochi with Portugal or Turkey!”- F1 Twitter split over the sport’s decision to not replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix

Earlier this year, F1 made the decision to cancel their outing in Russia after the…