“We need Masi in the VAR studio for Villa vs Mcfc” – F1 Twitter reacts to Martin Tyler dissing at Michael Masi for another Premier League VAR controversy

F1 twitter delighted as Premier League Commentator Martin Tyler takes a dig at ex-FIA race director Michael Masi.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP turned out to be a controversial season finale which caught both FIA and the F1 race director Michael Masi under fire. The controversial safety car decision made at that time has now turned into a joke.

English Premier League Martin Tyler recently used the Abu Dhabi incident as a reference to explain the current situation in the EPL title fight between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The comment he made about F1 came during a match between Liverpool and Southampton. Liverpool needed to win the match to stay in the title fight, even a draw wouldn’t have sufficed.

To sum up the situation, Tyler said, “They want to go into the final day only with a win really. I mean you need to be maybe a Formula 1 race director if it’s a draw to try and conjure a kind result.”

F1 Twitter called the perfectly timed dig by the commentator on F1 and Michael Masi brilliant.

F1 Twitter react hilariously to the brilliant commentary

The incident at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP is cemented in the history of F1. The event led many to question the credibility of FIA and was soon turned into a joke. The gravitas of the incident is quite visible with the football commentator using it as a reference in one of the EPL matches.

Even with the use of VAR there’s been more corrupt referring decisions in football in one season than in the entirety of F1 yet they choose to ignore that for a dig at Masi?🤣 — P (@BigBadP) May 18, 2022

We need Masi in the VAR studio for Villa vs Mcfc. — Chickboy (@Chickbo25870631) May 18, 2022

