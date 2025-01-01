Fernando Alonso Isn’t ‘Worried’ About People ‘Losing Faith’ in Him Before He Is Ready to Leave

Fernando Alonso’s desire to compete at the highest level remains undeterred despite his old age and the fact that many have started to place a ticking retirement clock on his shoulders. However, Alonso has insisted that he will retire only when he loses motivation.

Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin earlier this year, which will keep him with the team until at least 2026. Many have expressed doubts about his abilities, especially considering that he will be 45 years old when his current deal expires.

When asked if the lack of belief from some in the F1 community concerns him, Alonso said he isn’t worried. “I know that it is happening and it will happen. People will always lose faith,” he said on the Chequered Flag podcast.

Joining forces at last. Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso. pic.twitter.com/Is5EfaWpSp — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 10, 2024

Alonso went on to talk about the new generation of F1 fans who don’t have any idea how good he was in his prime. “They go just by results,” he added.

When Max Verstappen was winning, people considered him the undisputed best. Now, with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc starting to win, they’ve been added to the list as well, Alonso opined.

Will Alonso retire in 2026?

The two-time World Champion had previously hinted that 2026 could be his final year in F1. However, if Aston Martin—his team—builds a car capable of competing at the front, he might reconsider.

The Silverstone-based squad is predicted to achieve significant success in the coming years, with over $100 million invested in a new facility and the recruitment of several high-profile figures, including Adrian Newey.

Newey’s arrival, in particular, has boosted Alonso’s motivation to continue in F1. The Briton, one of the sport’s greatest aerodynamicists, has designed championship-winning cars for every team he has worked with, including McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull.

The performance factor will play a critical role in determining Alonso’s F1 future, as it directly impacts his desire to compete. So far, he has shown no decline in form despite his age, and Aston Martin is firmly building their project around him as their lead driver.