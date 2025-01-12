mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Once Claimed He Would Pick ‘80 Year Old’ Lewis Hamilton Over a Young Driver

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Siegerehrung beim GP von Italien 2007: Sieger Fernando Alonso (Spanien, re.) im Gespräch mit Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton (England beide McLaren Mercedes)

Siegerehrung beim GP von Italien 2007: Sieger Fernando Alonso (Spanien, re.) im Gespräch mit Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton (England beide McLaren Mercedes) | Credits- IMAGO / Crash Media Group

For a driver competing at the highest level in F1, reflexes and agility are crucial in determining their performance. These attributes naturally deteriorate with age. However, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso continue to defy expectations, striving for success even in their 40s.

Alonso, for one, is aware that age is catching up with both of them. While he didn’t place himself too highly, he would always pick Hamilton, his former rival, ahead of other rising stars on the grid regardless of how old he gets.

“If I were team leader now and had to choose Hamilton or the youngest on the grid or a promising F2 driver, then I would stay with Hamilton until he is 80 years old, because until someone shows me who goes faster than Hamilton,” Alonso said in 2024 as per Mundo Deportivo.

Hamilton was still 38 when Alonso said this, but going by his comments, it wouldn’t have mattered. The seven-time World Champion turned 40 last week and is currently preparing to embark on a new journey with Ferrari, arguably the biggest name in F1 that is title-starved.

Hamilton will also be aiming for his eighth Championship, a goal he couldn’t pursue at Mercedes due to their poor mechanical package. At Ferrari, the expectation to compete for it will be high. However, whether he can rise to the challenge remains to be seen. His former teammate, Nico Rosberg, believes that Hamilton has lost a crucial trait that once was his strength.

Has Hamilton lost his golden touch over a single lap?

Heading into the 2024 season, Hamilton had much to prove against his teammate, George Russell. Despite his impending move to Ferrari, questions were being raised about his prowess behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Looking purely at the statistics, it can be said that Hamilton was outclassed by the #63 driver on one-lap pace, with the Briton losing the qualifying head-to-head against the Kings-Lynn-born man by a staggering margin of 5-19. However, the seven-time world champion managed to salvage a poor Saturday performance on race day. Although he did lose out to Russell in that aspect as well, he clawed back the deficit, finishing with a record of 9-15.

Heading into the 2025 season, Hamilton may have a championship-winning car beneath him for the first time since 2021. If that’s the case, the #44 driver will need to resolve his qualifying issues if he hopes to contend for the crown.

