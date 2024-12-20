mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Purchases Ayrton Senna’s Iconic McLaren for His Parents That First Kickstarted His Journey

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

One of the perks of being a Formula 1 driver is that you rarely have to worry about gifting something exquisite to your near and dear ones. But Fernando Alonso has taken his Christmas shopping to the next level with an iconic yet wholesome present for his parents.

Earlier this month, the two-time world champion was at Motorland Aragon, driving Ayrton Senna’s 1990 McLaren MP 4/5B. Now, he’s decided to break the bank for the car and gift it to his parents. And the reason behind this particular gift is ever so moving.

When the Spanish racing ace started out in karts, his parents were inspired by the Brazilian racing icon’s McLaren livery and painted Alonso’s first kart in those colors. Today, the #14 driver thanks his parents by gifting them the car driven by Senna throughout the 1990 season en route to his second world title.

[@DAZN_ES] Imagine your child buying you an F1 car that Ayrton Senna himself drove on circuits around the world… That’s exactly what Fernando Alonso has done. He gifted his parents the car that inspired them to paint one of his first karts.
Senna’s McLaren and his first go-kart planted the seeds for his dream of becoming the very best in Formula 1 for Alonso. And years later, that dream is very much alive for the 43-year-old from Oviedo.

Alonso is still gunning for his third world title with Aston Martin

Earlier this season, the #14 driver penned down a multi-year deal with Aston Martin that will see him race in F1 at least till the end of the 2026 season. And Alonso’s extension isn’t just about raking in the millions from Lawrence Stroll.

The former Ferrari driver has made it very clear that he is still as hungry as ever to win with Aston Martin. “I still dream. Why not? I know 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult, but I am still dreaming,” he said about his hopes of winning that elusive third title as per BBC.

In all fairness, given the apparent pace deficit of the AMR24, many would believe that Alonso is way too optimistic. However, with the regulations reset in 2026, a works Honda engine deal, and Adrian Newey, 2026 could be the year when Alonso finally lifts silverware in F1 that has eluded him since 2013.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

