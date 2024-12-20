Fernando Alonso Purchases Ayrton Senna’s Iconic McLaren for His Parents That First Kickstarted His Journey

One of the perks of being a Formula 1 driver is that you rarely have to worry about gifting something exquisite to your near and dear ones. But Fernando Alonso has taken his Christmas shopping to the next level with an iconic yet wholesome present for his parents.

Earlier this month, the two-time world champion was at Motorland Aragon, driving Ayrton Senna’s 1990 McLaren MP 4/5B. Now, he’s decided to break the bank for the car and gift it to his parents. And the reason behind this particular gift is ever so moving.

When the Spanish racing ace started out in karts, his parents were inspired by the Brazilian racing icon’s McLaren livery and painted Alonso’s first kart in those colors. Today, the #14 driver thanks his parents by gifting them the car driven by Senna throughout the 1990 season en route to his second world title.

Senna’s McLaren and his first go-kart planted the seeds for his dream of becoming the very best in Formula 1 for Alonso. And years later, that dream is very much alive for the 43-year-old from Oviedo.

Alonso is still gunning for his third world title with Aston Martin

Earlier this season, the #14 driver penned down a multi-year deal with Aston Martin that will see him race in F1 at least till the end of the 2026 season. And Alonso’s extension isn’t just about raking in the millions from Lawrence Stroll.

The former Ferrari driver has made it very clear that he is still as hungry as ever to win with Aston Martin. “I still dream. Why not? I know 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult, but I am still dreaming,” he said about his hopes of winning that elusive third title as per BBC.

In all fairness, given the apparent pace deficit of the AMR24, many would believe that Alonso is way too optimistic. However, with the regulations reset in 2026, a works Honda engine deal, and Adrian Newey, 2026 could be the year when Alonso finally lifts silverware in F1 that has eluded him since 2013.