Fernando Alonso Refuses to Be a Part of Anti-lance Stroll Club Despite Glaring Perfomance Gap

According to the latest updates from Marca, Fernando Alonso has recognized Lance Stroll‘s low-key performance in the 2023 season. Notably, the Spanish driver’s comment implies his desire to avoid associating with any anti-Lance Stroll sentiments. Nevertheless, many found it surprising that the 42-year-old expressed such thoughts, given the Canadian driver’s performance in the middle of the season.

In the 2023 season, Alonso contributed 73.57% of the total points for the Silverstone team, leaving only 26.43% for the Canadian driver. Notably, Alonso outperformed Stroll comprehensively, surpassing him in every aspect, including race pace and qualifying.

For instance, the Spaniard outpaced Stroll in 19 out of 22 races. In addition, the 42-year-old also exhibited greater speed in single-lap performance, averaging a qualifying position of 7 compared to Stroll’s 12.4.

Nevertheless, despite playing a substantial role in Aston Martin‘s achievements, Alonso has explained Stroll’s underwhelming performance. Alonso said, “Lance went through some difficulties this year, the car changed its behavior a little and he suffered a little more than me.”

Unfortunately, Stroll’s season took a negative turn from the outset due to early-race discomfort from a wrist injury. Furthermore, the modifications to the AMR23 didn’t align with Stroll’s preferences and were more favorable to Alonso.

Tragically, the culmination of these factors resulted in Stroll’s expression of frustration, notably demonstrated when he pushed his trainer during the Qatar Grand Prix.

However, during the last few races, Aston Martin addressed certain issues that allowed Lance to regain his form. Considering this, Alonso expressed surprise at Stroll’s motivation to rectify the situation. He said, “The motivation he has shown has been a surprise for me. And that can only be good news for the team.”

How did Lance Stroll pull off his remarkable comeback?

In 2023, Lance Stroll grappled with the challenges inherent in an F1 career. Struggling with poor performance, he became the subject of both media and expert scrutiny. Amid all of this, there were even reports that the 25-year-old may give up because of his ongoing challenges.

However, Stroll overcame enormous obstacles to pull off a stunning comeback in the last races of the season where he even gave tough competition to the likes of Alpine and McLaren.

Considering this in a recent conversation with Motorsport-total, the Canadian driver summarized his 2023 season, highlighting a comeback in the closing stages. Towards the end of the season, he secured two P5 positions, one in Brazil and the other in Las Vegas.

Stroll initially mentioned his approach to navigating through persistent criticism. He said, “It was a really strong start to the season, a really difficult middle of the season and then a strong end to the season.”

However while wrapping up the conversation, Stroll disclosed the true mantra that contributed to his progress. He said, “What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger!”