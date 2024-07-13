Happened Twice in 13 Years, Yet Martin Brundle Never Figured Out Rowan Atkinson’s Shenanigans

Martin Brundle’s grid walks have become a pre-race ritual for years and have provided spectators with several iconic moments. Ahead of this year’s British GP, Rowan Atkinson was in the spotlight and Brundle went up to talk to the Mr. Bean star. Atkinson, however, played a very subtle prank on the former F1 driver, something he failed to take note of. In fact, Brundle was a victim of the same prank 13 years ago.

At the 2011 Indian GP, Atkinson and Brundle were speaking about the atmosphere of the Buddh International Circuit, the city’s traffic, and the former’s allegiance towards McLaren for the race. Comedy being his specialty, Atkinson was imitating Brundle in the process.

At the British GP last weekend, Atkinson pulled off something very similar, mimicking Brundle’s voice. However, he didn’t notice it in Noida 13 years ago, and he didn’t realize it in Silverstone 2024, despite Atkinson doing a Brundle impression throughout their conversation.

The F1 community, however, was amazed at how Brundle was so oblivious. It was comedic gold, and Atkinson is no stranger to the same.

Atkinson’s hilarious reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s crash

Atkinson is a McLaren fan and backed Lewis Hamilton – who was driving for the Woking-based team – at the 2011 Indian GP. However, the Briton could only muster P7, owing to a collision with his former rival Felipe Massa.

However, more than Hamilton’s crash, Atkinson’s reaction went viral. He made a funny face as soon as the cars crashed to showcase his frustration, and the images became a part of F1 folklore.

Atkinson, a massive F1 and McLaren fan, still has a keen interest in the sport, as evidenced by his visiting the British GP paddock last weekend. However, his reactions hadn’t made it to the front page in years.

The interaction he had with Brundle recently, brings him into F1-related news once again, and for the sport, it is a very welcome return.