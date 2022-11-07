Aston Martin seems to have sacked its audit manager after being fined $450,000 for cost cap violation

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Lance Stroll (18) of Team Canada during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In light of the current budget cap breach saga which saw both Red Bull and Aston Martin suffer a hefty penalty, the latter has taken a step further to protect itself in the future.

Going further, the Aston Martin team seems to have sacked its audit manager after being penalised for breaching the cost cap. The team posted a job vacancy on social media which suggests that the outfit is looking for an internal audit manager.

The team expects the eligible candidate for the job to perform and control the full audit internal cycle including risk management and control management.

How much has Aston Martin been penalised for?

After an internal audit investigation by the FIA, both the F1 teams were found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap of $145 Million earlier this year.

Red Bull violated the budget cap by 0.37%, and FIA slapped the team with a hefty penalty of $7 Million and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time.

Meanwhile, the Aston Martin team did not violate the cost cap but was found to have made a procedural breach. They had been penalised to pay $450,000.

Nevertheless, with the cost cap decreasing even further to $140 Million in the 2022 season, any penalty is harmful to the team.

And with the strict precedent set by FIA in the case of Red Bull’s 0.37% violation, the teams undoubtedly need to ensure that they prevent themselves from such severe punishments.

Six teams to breach cost cap in 2022, claims Red Bull boss

After being slapped with a hefty penalty by the FIA, Red Bull boss Christian Horner reckons that at least 6 teams will breach the cost cap in 2022.

The Briton believes that with energy prices soaring to a new high, the teams have incurred huge bills.

Earlier this year, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the team suffered $7 Million alone in energy costs.

Horner said that, however, his team won’t be one of the 6 teams violating the cost cap this year.

