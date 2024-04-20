mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Responds to Apparent Taylor Swift Shoutout in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

In 2023, rumors of Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift dating were swirling all over the internet. Taking advantage of the same, Alonso often posted ‘suggestive’ content on his TikTok profile, much to the delight of his fans. Now, with Swift’s new song reportedly hinting at a reference to the Aston Martin driver, Alonso responds in his style once again.

Swift recently released a new album titled ‘Tortured Poets Department’ in which one of her songs refers to herself as an ‘Aston Martin’. Alonso and his team were quick to take note of the same, with the former returning to his teasing best on social media. 

A video clip shows Fernando Alonso using his iPad, with Swift’s song playing in the background. Alonso gestures with a shushing action towards the camera just when the words, “I’m an Aston Martin,” come along. 

This wasn’t the first time Alonso used Swift’s song to entertain his fans on social media. He once posted a short clip of himself slyly smiling at the camera with ‘Karma’ playing in the background.

On another occasion, the 42-year-old uploaded a video of him hitting the weights in the gym while listening to Swift’s ’22’. Alonso was lifting 22 kilograms (48.5 lbs) dumbbells, providing another cheeky reference to the song. If that wasn’t enough, Alonso captioned the video by saying, “I’m lifting 22s.” 

Fernando Alonso’s latest Taylor Swift “collab”

Upon seeing the latest video, fans of the Alonso-Swift arc flocked together and took to social media to let their feelings be known. Some users found the entire unofficial “collaboration” between them to be immensely funny.

 

Others saw Alonso making and uploading a video related to Swift coming from miles away.

Despite Swift publicly dating NFL star Travis Kelce, fans love the suggestive videos that Alonso uploads and are in full favor of both celebrities exchanging playful banter. 

