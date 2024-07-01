Fernando Alonso Shares Incredible Achievement as His Pupils Stand at the Top Step

Fernando Alonso has not had many moments of celebration in the latter half of his career, largely due to a lack of competitive machinery underneath him. However, he feels immense pride in sharing the achievements of those he has trained. The Spaniard recently took to Instagram to congratulate his pupils, Nikola Tsolov, Josep Pepe Marti, and Gabriel Bortoleto on the impressive results they achieved in Austria.

All these drivers are part of A14 Management, a driver management company Alonso co-founded to help young drivers on their path to achieving long-term success in motorsport.

On his Instagram story, Alonso shared a celebratory post by the Spanish media platform DAZN. The post highlighted what Alonso’s pupils had achieved during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in their respective Formula 2 and Formula 3 campaigns.

The 42-year-old simply captioned the story, “What a weekend for @a14management drivers.”

Fernando Alonso is delighted with the incredible achievements of his academy drivers in Spielberg. pic.twitter.com/DeOYxLke1f — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) July 1, 2024

And what a weekend it indeed was for his drivers. Nikola Tsolov secured his second Sprint win of the Formula 3 season after winning the first Sprint in Monaco. Pepe Marti secured a second-place finish in the Formula 2 Sprint race whereas Gabriel Bortoleto finished fourth followed by a victory in the Feature race.

It seems like being part of the A14 management has indeed helped these drivers on their way to the pinnacle of motorsport.

What was Fernando Alonso’s vision behind A14 Management?

The motorsport landscape has changed dramatically since Alonso arrived at the highest level of racing. And this is why he created the Driver Academy back in March of 2022. A14 management recognizes that becoming a successful racing driver in the modern era requires much more than just raw speed and car control.

While these remain fundamental, Alonso takes a holistic approach to driver development, focusing on optimizing skills both on and off the track. This multifaceted strategy is designed to create well-rounded athletes who are prepared for all aspects of a professional racing career.

Fin de semana jodido para A14 Management. Desde F3 con Tsolov a Alonso en F1 pasando por Bortoleto y Pepe en F2. Lo peor del deporte. pic.twitter.com/sMIpCvDUNu — NanoGrifo (@NanoGrifo) March 24, 2024

The goal of the academy is to spot young talents right from their days in karting and helping them along their journey. Speaking of karting, the Spaniard also has a karting track of his own as part of the Fernando Alonso Sports Complex which he revealed in March 2011 in front of 4000 people.