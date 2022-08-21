Fernando Alonso visits $500 million worth MotoGP team during the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso enjoyed a MotoGP session with old friend Massimo Rivola during his vacation in Greece.

Fernando Alonso is currently on a holiday in Greece. However, it did not stop the Spaniard from enjoying some two-wheeler MotoGP action.

Alonso took a break from the four-wheeler cars to concentrate on the prestigious MotoGP bikes. Moreover, in his racing career, Alonso has driven MotoGP machines previously.

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia won the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday for his third successive victory in the 2022 season. In this action-packed race, Fabio Quartararo secured the second position.

An afternoon to remember for Fernando Alonso

CEO of Aprilla Racing, Massimo Rivola invited Fernando Alonso together with his girlfriend Andrea Schlager for the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Rivola was the sporting director of Ferrari and was with the team for a decade. With this connection, Alonso had no other option than to meet his old friend in Moto GP.

He added: “I’ve known Rivola for a long time. We started together in 2001 and we’ve been following each other for 21 years. Moreover, we’re proud of what he has accomplished here over the last year and a half.”

The two times world champion pays respect to MotoGP riders

The Moto GP race was no different than that of Formula One. The fastest bikes in the world competed against one another in an action-packed race in Austria.

Speaking about the experience, Alonso explained: “I have a lot of respect for them (the MotoGP riders). They are amazing machines and the drivers are extremely talented and brave.”

Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales secured sixth and thirteenth place respectively. F1 returns in Belgium this weekend.

