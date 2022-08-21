Lewis Hamilton sends $175 special gift package to an 8 year old Ukrainian refugee

Mercedes star Sir Lewis Hamilton sent a wholesome gift package to his eight-year-old fan who aspires to be an F1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One with countless records to his name.

However, he doesn’t just fare well while competing. A seven-time world champion is a top-notch act outside of sports too, fighting for social injustices and doing a lot for minorities.

Hamilton has used his platform to draw attention to pressing human rights issues around the globe. Particularly in nations where the sports visit such as Hungary, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to name a few.

His philanthropic nature doesn’t end there; in addition to setting up his own charity and donating millions to get it off the ground. He is also leading the Hamilton Commission to look into the discrimination against minority groups in employment practices.

In July 2021, as part of his Mission 44 plan, Lewis Hamilton pledged $20 million of his own wealth to help the organization with its numerous charity endeavours. He is not just among the best Formula 1 and racing drivers of all time, but also a role model for young drivers and people in general.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission 44 (@mission44)

Russia going to war with Ukraine is a story none of us has been able to ignore. The tragic images on the news struck a chord with many trying to lend a hand in any way they can.

The Brit is no different in his recent act of kindness. Hamilton sent a $175 worth special package for a member of the team LH, all the way to Poland.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton helped raise $272,000 for the research of a rare bone cancer disease

Lewis Hamilton praises his ‘amazing supporter’ along with personalized gifts

An 8-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Roman, aspires to compete on the F1 grid one day. Was forced to leave his hometown due to the Russian invasion. However, the ardent fan of the driver inked with “Still I Rise” has continued to support his hero through adversity.

Touched by the story of his eight-year-old fan; the seven-time world champion sent out a package containing a signed cap, F1 Monopoly, and a model of his helmet alongside a special note from his Mercedes team praising him as an “amazing supporter”.

The Ukrainian beaming with happiness thanked Lewis. Giving an insight into settling in a new place, he said, “It is nice here. My favourite thing is the town swimming pool because of the slides.”

Roman and his mother have been separated from their father/husband as he is fighting on the front line back home in Ukraine. Even though no present can make up for the family’s suffering; Roman’s care package from his hero might make the journey much more bearable for him and give him a much-needed lift.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes ace took to his social media previously to show support to the people struggling in Ukraine. He said, “When we see injustice it is important, we stand against it.

“My heart goes out to all the courageous people of Ukraine who are facing such terrible attacks for simply choosing a better future and I stand with the many Russian citizens who oppose this violence and seek peace, often at risk to their own freedom.”

“Please stay safe everyone. We are praying for you.”

Lewis Hamilton speaks out about the Russia-Ukraine crisis 💬👏 pic.twitter.com/zF0rwVNCaL — F1District (@F1District) February 25, 2022

Also read: Lifelong fan of 37-year old Mercedes superstar finally meets him after FIA Prize giving snub