“Fernando Alonso Was Better Than Michael Schumacher” Says His Old Teammate

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Race, Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Scuderia Ferrari F2012 and Michael Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W03

Credits: IMAGO / Crash Media Group

Fernando Alonso’s career has been a huge bunch of ‘what ifs’, marred by wrong decision-making, which saw him spend years driving for backmarkers — not something a driver of his caliber should ever get used to. The truth is, Alonso is just as good as some of the best multi-time World Champions ever. That’s what his former teammate Tarso Marques feels.

Marques saw Alonso’s ability first-hand before anyone else in F1 did. He was Alonso’s first-ever teammate in F1 when the Spaniard joined Minardi in 2001 (before some current-day stars were even born).

Alonso certainly had the talent. It reflected when he got his hands on Championship-winning machinery at Renault, which he used to beat Michael Schumacher, not once but twice. However, that’s where the two-time World Champion’s list ended.

He did win races thereafter, but never the ultimate crown. Marques, however, feels Alonso deserved to.

“I am a fan of Ayrton Senna, like all Brazilians,” the ex-F1 driver said to Marca. “And there are recent legends like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and now Max Verstappen. It is difficult to compare drivers from different generations, but I like Fernando as much as they do, or even better .” 

Alonso is behind Schumacher, Hamilton, and even Verstappen in terms of the number of both Championships and race wins. The 43-year-old has been stuck on 32 for more than a decade now, something he would be desperate to change before hanging up his gloves. Marques, however, suggested that the number 32 is not reflective of Alonso’s true abilities behind a racing wheel.

Alonso better than Schumacher and Senna

Schumacher and Senna are widely considered to be the greatest in F1 history, along with Hamilton. But Marques, going by what he has experienced, would place Alonso above both.

“I found him better than Schumacher when they race against each other and even though the Brazilians (would be) angry, I would also say that he is better than Senna,” he said in the same interview, rather controversially.

However, one driver he refused to put Alonso ahead of was Hamilton. While labeling the Oviedo-born driver as the best, Marques quickly added the “along with Hamilton” part.

Perhaps Brazilians back home will be angry that Marques put Alonso ahead of Senna, but not Hamilton fans, who would be pleased (and relieved) that the former Minardi driver recognized his greatness.

Alonso, despite his old age, is going strong currently. He signed a multi-year-contract with Aston Martin this year, which will keep him tied to the Silverstone-based team until at least till the end of 2026.

