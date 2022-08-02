$20 Million a year for Fernando Alonso after signing 3-year long ‘dream’ contract with Aston Martin

2-time World Champion Fernando Alonso is set to drive for Aston Martin from the 2023 F1 season onwards.

On the first days of the 2022 F1 season’s summer break, Fernando Alonso became the breaking news. It was revealed that the 2-time World Champion has decided on his future in F1.

Alonso signed a contract with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards. He will be replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel on a “multi-year deal”.

According to reports, Alonso has signed a 2-year deal with an option to extend for another year. He will be raking in an annual salary of $20 Million. The contract seems to be drafted based on the priorities of the Spaniard.

This is the 8th time Alonso changed his team since joining F1. And it comes with open clauses that allow the Spaniard to continue or leave after each of the seasons.

Alonso said following his move, “I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front. and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed.”

He adds, “I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees. And I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.”

How Lawrence Stroll lured Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll has known Fernando Alonso for quite a while and is a huge admirer of the former champion. The Spaniard said he was one of the main reasons for him sign a contract with Aston Martin.

Lawrence Stroll is a Canadian business tycoon and runs the Aston Martin F1 team. He has a 16.7% stake in the Aston Martin company, worth close to $680 Million.

Alonso said, “I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning. And that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

In fact, Alonso was the first target of the Aston Martin in 2021 when they entered the team entered the F1 grid. But the Spaniard snubbed the British team’s offer and the seat was later occupied by Vettel.

Alonso and Aston remained tight-lipped with the Spaniard even hinting that anything was possible. His announcement was made on the first day of the summer break.

Alonso last won an F1 race close to a decade ago, the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. It is highly unlikely that Alonso will be on the top step of the podium any time sooner with Aston Martin. Unless they are working on a project that’s just the way he anticipates.

