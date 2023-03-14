Fernando Alonso’s F1 Journalist Girlfriend Leaks Aston Martin Driver’s Plans About Retirement

Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, who works as an F1 journalist, has seemingly revealed the retirement plans of the Aston Martin driver.

The 41-year-old is the oldest driver on the grid and has a contract with the team until the end of the 2024 season, with the possibility of an extension. However, if Alonso were to end up extending his current deal, he would be 43 when he does so.

Andrea Schlager, who works for Servus TV, revealed that Fernando Alonso currently has a two-year contract with Aston Martin and that this is likely to be his last.

However, since Schlager did not affirmatively say that Alonso will retire, the Spaniard’s fans will believe that there is a slight possibility of the 41-year-old continuing in the sport. If Alonso were to extend his current deal, he would probably consider two criteria.

Firstly, since Alonso has often spoken of his aim to win a third title, he would want to see the team make enough improvement to give him confidence that they will be able to provide him with a championship-winning car.

And secondly, the Spaniard would want to be confident that he can continue giving his best, considering his age.

Fernando Alonso makes a bright start to the 2023 season

After making a shock move to Aston Martin at the end of last season, Fernando Alonso could not have hoped for a better start with his new team.

This is because the Spaniard clinched an outstanding third-place finish at the season opener in Bahrain. He finished just behind the two Red Bulls of reigning champions Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The pace of the Aston Martin was such that it seems that the team emerged as a true challenger to the top teams after a disappointing end to last season.

Aston Martin finished the Constructors’ Championship in seventh last season with just 55 points all year. In stark contrast, they currently find themselves in second place with 23 points after just the season’s first race. Alonso and Aston Martin will now hope they can move from strength to strength, beginning with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

